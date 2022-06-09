I grew up in the city of Kherson, capital of the Kherson region in southern Ukraine, just north of Crimea. The region has been under Russian control since the very first days of the invasion. On 7 June, the occupying administration announced a referendum in support of joining the Russian Federation – although when it will be held remains unclear. Meanwhile, Russian and Ukrainian forces are still fighting over Kherson’s borders in the west and the north.

It seems the Russian military thought they would be welcomed with open arms by local residents, supposedly oppressed by the so-called ‘Nazi regime’ in Ukraine. “The Russians, by all accounts, expected to be met with bread and salt,” says Oleh Baturin, a journalist from the town of Nova Kakhovka, who spent eight days in Russian custody in mid-March.

Yet despite the creeping “Russification” of Kherson – through banks, mobile phone operators and central political influence – the Russians have failed to find people ready to become ‘representatives’ of the local population under occupation, says Baturin. Instead, they have been forced to dredge up a range of local officials to staff their administration.

Kherson residents, meanwhile, have been voting with their feet. Half of the region’s inhabitants left in the first three months of the war, according to Hennady Lahuta, head of the Kherson regional administration based in the nearby town of Mykolaiv – still under Ukrainian control.

At what cost – and with whose help – is Russia trying to establish control in Kherson? Why does it need this southern region next to Crimea? And what is life like for people there today?

A tale of three mayors

Saldo: the mayor who joined the Russians

Since I left Kherson 15 years ago, the city has had three different mayors. Much like the city’s residents, these officials have chosen different strategies for life under Russian occupation. One, Vladimir Saldo, is head of the occupying military-civilian administration; another, Volodymyr Mikolaenko, is, in the much-used euphemism, “sitting in a basement” for resisting the Russians; and a third, the pro-Ukrainian mayor Ihor Kolykhaev, is still trying to keep life in the city going.

Saldo, owner of a construction empire, could well be an example of a small-time kleptocrat. Once spanked on stage by a Russian-Ukrainian pop star, and later arrested in peculiar circumstances in the Dominican Republic, Saldo was elected mayor of Kherson three times between 2002 and 2012.

After his 2016 arrest in the Caribbean, journalists discovered that Saldo and his family owned significant real estate in Odesa, Kyiv, Crimea and his hometown – properties worth far more than he could afford on his official salary. A Kherson real estate agent, who has since left the city, told me on condition of anonymity that Saldo also owned a sizeable chunk of commercial property in the city before the Russian invasion.