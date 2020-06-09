A decade on, what has been learnt from Kyrgyzstan's 2010 clashes?

The country appeared to be descending into a full-scale civil war, yet it did not. Largely, this wasn’t thanks to the authorities. In fact, the actions of the law enforcement agencies at times contributed to fanning the flames of conflict. In several cases, the military unjustifiably removed barricades erected by residents of various neighbourhoods without taking further measures to protect them. On some occasions, when raging crowds of assaulted military barracks, the armed forces offered little resistance, allowing them to take possession of APCs, firearms, and ammunition that were later used in the conflict.

Most analyses of what became known as the 2010 Osh ‘events’ focused on the broader picture, such as power struggles among politicians and regional elites, economic inequality, grievances between ethnic groups, and the uneven social and economic development between the country’s north and south. These factors provide an insight into the context in which the violence flared up, but fewer experts have asked why so many towns and villages with mixed Kyrgyz and Uzbek populations were largely spared from the conflict.

As the largest cities in southern Kyrgyzstan, it can be argued that Osh and Jalal-Abad were the natural focal points for communal violence and ethnic mobilisation. But what we observed on the ground was that, even in these cities, violence spread unevenly across various neighbourhoods, leaving many areas safe despite the intensity and brutality of the conflict raging around them. These safe havens existed thanks to the actions of local communities. Locals thereby played a key role in deescalating the situation, when the central government and law enforcement were either completely paralysed, unable or unwilling to intervene, or even complicit in the violence.

The conflict broke out only two months after a popular uprising had deposed President Kurmanbek Bakiyev on 7 April 2010, bringing to power a loose coalition of politicians from the opposition in the form of the Interim Government (IG). In the ensuing power vacuum, the IG could only exercise firm control over the capital Bishkek and other northern areas. With the breakdown of formal state institutions, local communities came to determine the course of the conflict.

Given the existing chessboard-like segregation of the cities of Osh and Jalal-Abad, the outbreak of violence turned whole neighbourhoods into ethnic enclaves. Residents erected barricades and roadblocks for self-defence. These neighbourhoods were temporarily transformed into self-governing units where the authority of informal community leaders took the place of the government in addressing the raging violence. They faced the unenviable task of urging their communities to exercise restraint, while trying to dispel fear and mistrust. Many such leaders and activists negotiated non-aggression pacts with other local communities, thus sparing their own from the violence and preventing the escalation to civil war. This is confirmed by the fact that neighbourhoods with weak inter-communal ties and local leaders with low standing among residents were overwhelmed by violence, due to their insufficient organisational capacity and weak norms of reciprocity.