The high price of political activism in Crimea

When Nariman Dzhelyal was detained by Russian security forces on 4 September, the Crimean Tatar leader spent the next day “in a basement, in handcuffs and with a bag on his head”, according to his lawyer.

This treatment is, sadly, par for the course since Russia annexed the Ukrainian peninsula in 2014. Since then, the Crimean Tatar community has faced wave upon wave of arrests – often on terrorism and sabotage charges. Dzhelyal, a deputy leader of the Crimean Tatar Meijlis, a representative body that has been banned by Russia, had only recently returned from an international summit devoted to Crimea when he was arrested at his home on Sunday.

The Crimean branch of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) claims that a group including Dzhelyal is responsible for damaging a gas pipeline close to a Russian military base outside the city of Simferopol. Security officials claim that detainees have already confessed, and have published a video to that effect.

In response to the arrest of Dzhelyal and others, dozens of people gathered outside the FSB headquarters in Simferopol to demand information about Dzhelyal and the other people detained inside – their friends and relatives. Within a matter of minutes, Russian security forces had detained more than 40 people. Some were simply escorted to the nearby police wagons, others were beaten and had their arms twisted, according to eyewitnesses.

This is not the first case connected to alleged sabotage and espionage in Crimea. Members of a number of alleged sabotage groups have been detained by the FSB in recent years – and these arrests have been accompanied by allegations of torture. Earlier this year, for example, a journalist for Radio Liberty, Vladislav Esipenko, was detained on espionage charges in Crimea - and claimed that he was tortured by the FSB.