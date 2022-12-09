It was the middle of November 2017 and a clerk in the glass-and-steel headquarters of Companies House in Edinburgh had just stamped a routine and unremarkable document.

This was an LP6, a £20 form that records, for the UK’s corporate registry, any changes in the nature of a limited partnership.

The sheet of paper, which bore an indecipherable signature, said that a business called Newbay Investments LP had been dissolved four months earlier.

Companies House clerks do not routinely check whether such filings are accurate. So officials simply logged the paper and published it online. Newbay Investments was no more.

The business ceased trading, according to that seemingly inconsequential form, roughly two weeks before it was due to hand over details of the ‘people with significant control’ (PSC) of the organisation.

Newbay Investments was a type of business called a Scottish limited partnership (SLP). Transparency International has called SLPs “the UK’s homegrown secrecy vehicles” for their lack of transparency over ownership and use in high-profile money-laundering cases.

Anti-money laundering measures introduced by the UK government a few months before Newbay was seemingly wound up had required all SLPs to identify its PSCs by a certain date, and send the information to the authorities. As it was, the business never had to do this.

Nobody heard the words “Newbay Investments” for another 12 months, until two leading Russian businessmen, Ziyavudin and Magomed Magomedov, were arrested on embezzlement and organised crime charges in 2018.

It took a further four years for a Moscow court to rule that Newbay Investments had, in fact, been under the control of a Russian organised crime group – a process that finally came to an end last week.

More specifically, a panel of three judges determined that Newbay Investments was in the hands of Ziyavudin and Magomed Magomedov, businessmen who were once politically well-connected in Russia.

Indeed, the Magomedov case, with all its political ramifications and through-the-keyhole look at the lives of the country’s mega-rich, has gripped Russia.

In a lengthy verdict, Moscow’s Meshchansky district court found the brothers guilty of racketeering and embezzlement on a grand scale.

The Magomedov and their associates had stolen, the judges said, some 11 billion roubles (about £143m).

Ziyavudin, 54, was sentenced to 19 years behind bars. Magomed, his older brother, received 18 years in prison. A number of co-accused also received lengthy custodial sentences.

In addition, the court ordered the confiscation of billions of roubles, a Porsche and other cars, a Gulfstream corporate jet, two homes in Moscow, and four apartments in London. The British properties were registered in the name of various corporations, according to local reports.