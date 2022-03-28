Another racket that the government has failed to address is the so-called ‘certificate of good standing’.

Anyone who registers an LLP or LP at Companies House automatically receives an initial certificate of incorporation or registration, as evidence that the LLP or LP has been formed. However, on payment of an additional fee, firms can obtain an additional ‘good standing’ certificate.

This certificate can be used by wrongdoers to mislead those doing business with a UK LP or LLP into believing that UK authorities have endorsed the integrity of the business – when in fact all they have done is confirm that its filing at Companies House is up to date. The government initially proposed to reform or abolish these certificates, but this reform does not appear in the most recent version of its proposals.

Potential benefits

One of the very few transparency reforms that have made it into law in the first place, arising from the UK’s pre-Brexit obligation to implement an EU directive on money laundering, is the PSC register – which requires LPs and LLPs to disclose the identity of ‘persons with significant control’ (PSCs) over the firm.

Unfortunately, the PSC legislation has significant flaws and itself needs reform.

It applies only to Scottish partnerships (and not even all of them), as a result of a knee-jerk reaction to the fact that early revelations of wrongdoing centred on Scottish LPs which, unlike their counterparts in the rest of the UK, offer the advantage of separate personality (so that the partnership itself can enter into contracts or own property, rather than the partners collectively having to do so.

Unsurprisingly, after the PSC legislation was applied to Scottish partnerships, the wrongdoing it was intended to prevent – including money laundering and bribery – simply migrated to partnerships in the rest of the UK, to which the legislation clearly needs extending.

Furthermore, Companies House is not mandated or resourced to verify the PSC information submitted to it. Finally, the threshold for ‘significant control’ is so high that it is entirely possible for people to exercise effective control without being subject to the PSC legislation. Even the government has recognised that the PSC system already needs reform.

Reforming LPs and LLPs would have many potential benefits, including ensuring tax fairness, with the resulting benefit of more money available from tax revenue for public services. It would also reduce the harms that result from criminal activities both in the UK and overseas.

Despite this, five years down the line from the initial LP proposals, none of these reforms have resulted in legislation, let alone a draft bill – and the government says it will act on LPs only ‘when Parliamentary time allows’.

Some related reforms, requiring disclosure of foreign ownership of UK property, made it into the recently enacted Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Act 2022. But this came six years after the government’s initial promise to clean up the system.

More worryingly still, parliamentary time was made available for that bill only after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The invasion was also the trigger for the bill to be fast-tracked so that it became law within two weeks. That is not typical – most bills take months to pass through their legislative stages, and the bulk of the proposed transparency reforms have not even started this process.

Nonetheless, it appears that the terrible events in Ukraine have finally prompted action on LPs and LLPs. The corporate transparency proposals that were first considered in 2018 and which seem to have stalled after the latest round of consultation in 2020, finally appeared in a government white paper issued on 28 February 2022.

So why has progress since the wrongdoing was first extensively highlighted in 2016 ground to such a juddering halt? It is true that the government has had other pressing concerns resulting from the pandemic, and it may also have been distracted by its self-inflicted political woes in relation to ‘partygate’, breaches of the lobbying rules and many other scandals.

It would be depressing if the most positive view of the situation is summed up by Hanlon’s razor: “Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity.”

But the alternative is even worse: that the democratic process of enacting legislation has been ‘captured’ by powerful interests and that there is a more deliberate government agenda of indefinite delay at the behest of vested interests in the financial services and related sectors, for whom lack of transparency, dressed up as privacy, is a key concern. If this is the case, then we should all be concerned.