No return: precarious delivery workers in Ukraine look to Spain for inspiration

“We understand that our new bonus system will not suit everyone, but a return to the previous system is impossible,” ran the announcement of Glovo, a leading delivery service app, in Kyiv.

Since July, food delivery riders in the Ukrainian capital have faced a sizeable pay cut. Under Glovo’s old system of bonuses, a driver could receive a 2,200 hryvnya bonus (€176) after completing 40 deliveries in a week. But the new system set the 40 delivery bonus at 1,480 hryvnya, and drivers who aren’t ready to work under these new conditions have been asked to leave the service. This news about worsening working conditions shocked riders, prompting the first public protest by platform workers in Ukraine.

Research by the International Labour Organization shows that Ukraine ranks first in Europe in terms of how quickly people are taking up employment through digital platforms. As a rule, prominent companies in Ukraine use civil contracts - which give no protection, and only promise payment for completed work - instead of employment contracts. But Glovo’s business model stands out: in Ukraine, they don’t even sign civil contracts, which are legally required. Roughly 5,000 couriers in Ukraine are working without any form of agreement with the company. These riders have not registered themselves as individual entrepreneurs (as have, for example, Ukrainian Uber drivers).

Ukraine’s gig economy has been “infected” by local diseases, combining precarious employment with the worst forms of illegal work. But recent victories in Spain - and signs of change in Ukraine - give us a glimpse of what a resolution could look like.

Terms and conditions. What’s inside?

Glovo currently holds a leading position in Ukraine’s food delivery market. Roughly 500,000 people have downloaded the company’s mobile app, and since December 2018, the share capital of Glovo’s Ukrainian branch has increased tenfold. This month, the company opened its eighth office in the country.

Relations between Glovo and its couriers are regulated by different internal rules. Risks and principal expenses are shifted onto riders, who are called “prudent businesspersons” or “freelancers”. According to a set of “Special Terms and Conditions” (which riders have to accept), Glovo asks couriers to take out insurance and pay taxes. But in Ukraine, a former Glovo courier tells me, most couriers work without fulfilling these obligations. Couriers do not pay welfare contributions on their earnings, and so they can’t be recognised as employed or self-employed persons. In turn, this means they don’t have the right to any compensation from the state in case of injury. For example, in late July this year, a 20-year-old rider died following a road accident in Kharkiv. His family did not receive compensation.