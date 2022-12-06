Russia’s recently exiled media learn hard lessons abroad

The challenges facing Russia’s independent media, now in exile across Europe, came to the fore this week when a major source of Russian-language news got into trouble in Latvia.

TV Rain (also known as Dozhd), a leading television station that relocated to Latvia after Russia invaded Ukraine, had its broadcasting licence revoked by the country’s media regulator for infringing broadcasting legislation.

On 1 December, Alexey Korostelev, one of the station’s anchors, made a seemingly misleading statement about the channel’s support for men mobilised into the Russian army to fight in Ukraine.

The station was immediately hit with a 10,000 euro fine and a wave of criticism against its management. It apologised and Korostelev was fired, but that wasn’t enough to stop an investigation by the Latvian security services.

Get the free oDR newsletter A weekly summary of our latest stories about the post-Soviet world. Sign up now

On 6 December, the National Electronic Mass Media Council revoked TV Rain’s licence because it was deemed a “national security threat”.

Overnight, a country that has become a hub for Russian independent journalism since February had lost its welcome.