What do the Russian elite think about the invasion of Ukraine? Today, this is one of the main questions facing the international community as it seeks to respond to Russian aggression.

But as paranoia, patriotism and repression grip the Russian ruling class and society, it’s a question many Russians are asking themselves, too.

This has also been asked by Farida Rustamova, one of Russia’s leading political journalists, who has reported for media outlets including the BBC, Meduza, RBK and Dozhd. Rustamova recently went out on her own as a freelance journalist with her own Substack. And in the month since the invasion of Ukraine, two of Rustamova’s articles, concerning the mood in the Russian elite, have drawn significant attention in the country.

The first dealt with the shock that Vladimir Putin’s entourage felt in response to the invasion of Ukraine, the second – titled “‘Now we're going to f*** them all’ What’s happening in Russia’s elites after a month of war” – reported how Putin’s entourage moved away from the shock and consolidated around the Russian president.

openDemocracy spoke to Rustamova about what it’s like to chronicle the Russian ruling class and the role of political journalism in the country.

What are the specifics of working with the Russian political elite as a journalist?

Morally, it is difficult to continue talking to people who work for the authorities. It’s very hard to separate yourself from what is happening. It’s clear emotions within Russian society are running high now, but this is not a new problem. But this skill [of talking to sources] is something I do automatically: after all, you need to talk with a number of unpleasant people. The paradox is that these people, bastards and criminals are completely fine when it comes to personal communication. They don’t bite, they don’t want to kill you.

[Talking to Russian elite sources] is, psychologically, a special skill that needs to be developed. But not all of them are that bad. I know many conscientious and adequate people. That’s life.

Source: Farida Rustamova

How long did it take you to develop this skill?

I’m lucky. I started working more or less actively, and following standards of high-quality journalism, in 2014 at RBK’s politics team under Maxim Glikin.

Editors teach you how to work: no matter what, you have to talk to everyone. That’s our job. It can be difficult to retain your individuality in this situation, but what can you do?

Why do you think members of the Russian elite need to talk to journalists?

To communicate [with journalists] is not a goal for them. They aren’t sitting around and waiting for a journalist to call them. You’re often able to speak to [a member of the elite] thanks to a journalist’s pre-existing relationship with the person or newsmaker. These are people who, in terms of social interactions, don’t always perceive us as journalists. They are aware of who we are, but if the interaction is long-term, the relationship is likely to be much more complex.

For example, today you can only work using your old social ties. It’s now clear that the situation is getting worse. There will be traitors, extremists, exemplary punishments for [Russian] government officials. But for now, it’s still possible to work.