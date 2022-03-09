In Russia, opinion polls are a political weapon

My own research demonstrates the mechanism behind this process. When Russian television viewers rely on propagandistic clichés to make sense of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, they tend to support the government’s interpretation. This reliance on propagandistic cliches is even more effective when they are repeated across media. When TV viewers rely on their personal experience, they express much more critical reactions towards the Russian government’s actions, including its interference in Ukrainian politics.

This difference is a result of propaganda. But it also shows that a significant part of the Russian public neither approves, nor disapproves of the war: these people simply have no articulated opinion on this issue. While this constituency is registered by surveys, it is likely that it will not bear out in other contexts. For instance, it is likely that people with no articulated opinions will adopt the positions of others – whether regime critics or regime supporters – in conversations or when making political decisions. Crucially, Russian state-controlled pollsters often offer categorical responses to polling questions, such as “yes”, “no” or “I don’t know”. These options hide a significant portion of Russian citizens who are hesitant over the invasion of Ukraine and do not have strong opinions on the issue.

In contrast to WCIOM and FOM, Russian Field used five survey options. This survey reported core supporters and critics who “definitely approve” or “definitely disapprove” of the Russian invasion (37.6% and 23%). But it also reported a big group of less-certain respondents who “rather approve” or “rather disapprove” of the invasion (21.2% and 11%). These people are the most likely to be swayed back and forth by Russian television news and the choice of wording in surveys.

Social desirability

In autocracies, citizens are often afraid of answering pollsters’ questions in general, let alone questions about politics. This generates a distortion known as social desirability bias – citizens lie about their real preferences, which inflates survey results.

This inflation is well demonstrated by the WCIOM poll about Putin’s decision to recognise the independence of the so-called ‘People’s Republics’ in eastern Ukraine two days before the invasion. WCIOM reported that on 22 February, 73% of respondents supported recognition. Here, what is important is how WCIOM pollsters asked the question.

WCIOM’s question was formulated in the following way (original Russian grammar): “Tell us, please, the decision of the president to recognise independence of Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics do you support or do you not support?”

The most important part of the question, whether the respondent supports or not, is hidden behind a long preamble about Putin’s decision. The question is formulated in order to remind those people who disagree with this decision that they are against the Russian president, a risky position in an authoritarian country.

Russia is currently experiencing a much higher and more visible rate of repression, and this makes social desirability bias much more likely. The preamble in the WCIOM and FOM polling questions is likely to bias the results in favour of the regime.

‘Yes’ and ‘No’

In addition to social desirability bias, state-controlled pollsters manipulate questions in order to tap into people’s support for different issues.

Thus, support for ‘war’ is not the same as support for a “military operation”, and support for the “military operation” is not the same as support for Putin. By lumping together Putin and “military operation” into a single question, FOM and WCIOM skilfully replace the topic of war with the topic of Putin.

While support for war and Putin are likely to be closely connected, it is difficult to imagine that everyone who supports Putin supports the war. This question combines these categories of people together, thus inflating the result in the government’s favour.