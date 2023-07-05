Relocated or emigrated?

Sociologist Lyubov Borusyak has been studying Russians who have left the country since the invasion in February 2022.

Last spring, the majority of those she surveyed would say they had “relocated” rather than “emigrated”, she says. Before the war, ‘relocated’ was used to describe Russians who had moved to another country with their employer, but it soon came to refer to the act of leaving Russia for a while but not for good.

This is exactly how the majority of those who left Russia wanted to see themselves: as professionals temporarily staying in another country, who still retained their usual salaries and standard of living.

Very soon, the reality of moving from Russia demanded new words and definitions.

“‘Relocation’ is some kind of ridiculous euphemism for a situation where you spend all your savings, buy an expensive ticket and live in a foreign country in a hotel,” says Margarita, 40, from Moscow, who left Russia last year and has since returned.

She continued: “Actual relocation is when an employer helps you move from one location to the other because the job demands it, not when you are running from arrest, most likely imaginary.”

If the majority of those surveyed by Borusyak in spring 2022 said they had “relocated”, this had changed by the time she conducted new surveys in autumn 2022 and spring 2023, when many began to say they had “migrated”. Others said they had “temporarily left” or called themselves “immigrants” in a derogatory way. Some simply said they had “no name” for their situation.

The latter category perhaps best describes the situation of those who planned to leave Russia for only a month or two and figure out what to do next, but encountered domestic, bureaucratic and financial difficulties.

This was the case for 25-year-old Maxim: “I had only one idea: to get away from all the news, reboot my brain and start living and working normally.”

Maxim is one of 20 Russians who have recently returned to Russia, or plan to do so in the near future, whom openDemocracy interviewed between February and March. Most said they hadn’t tried looking for another job in the country they had moved to – either working remotely for Russian firms or living off of savings – and were not ready to have their standard of living deteriorate.

“My spending has gone up, the stages of my emigration have gone from delight to disappointment to acceptance,” 26-year-old Anna, who left and returned to St Petersburg, told openDemocracy.

For many Russians, ‘relocation’ ended in ‘re-relocation’ – a return to Russia with hopes of restoring their usual life. But for most of them, even this hope turned out to be an illusion.