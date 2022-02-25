Russia sacrifices economic goals for military aggression

Russia’s war in Ukraine will capsize its relations with Europe now – and for the long term. Its valuable trading partnership with Germany has been disrupted; by freezing certification for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Germany has opened a rift that could widen further.

Whatever the Kremlin’s war aims are – and at time of writing they are unclear – it has decided they are worth the sacrifice of Russian capital’s short-term interests.

Nord Stream 2, a 1,200-kilometre pipeline running from north-west Russia under the Baltic Sea to Germany, alongside the existing Nord Stream 1 line, is completed, but will perhaps never be used. Both pipelines are owned and operated by Gazprom, Russia’s state-backed energy giant.

For years, German politicians defended the new pipeline in the face of calls from Ukraine to sanction it. Indeed, the chair of Nord Stream’s shareholder committee is the former German chancellor Gerhard Schroeder. In July last year, towards the end of Angela Merkel’s term as chancellor, Germany struck a deal with the US – which had previously imposed some sanctions on the project – that allowed it to go ahead.

But on Tuesday, within hours of Russian president Vladimir Putin recognising the separatist self-proclaimed ‘republics’ of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine, and approving open military support for them, the new German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, announced that his government had withdrawn an impact report on the pipeline, meaning that the German regulatory authority cannot approve it.

On Wednesday, Uniper, the German energy company that has invested in the project, expressed hope that it would be revived. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Thursday reduced its chances.

Trade between Russia and Germany

Most of Germany’s own Russian gas imports are delivered via Nord Stream 1 and the Yamal line that crosses Belarus and Poland. Nord Stream 2’s main purpose was to take gas from Russia’s big new fields on the Yamal peninsula in Siberia across Germany towards Italy, Austria and other central and southern European countries. This would have helped to reduce Russian gas shipments across Ukraine, historically the largest transit corridor, to zero.

The freezing of the Nord Stream 2 approval process will not in itself stop any Russian gas from reaching European customers. But it will disrupt Gazprom’s plan to diversify gas transit away from Ukraine – and may start to unravel a trading relationship that started in Soviet times.

Siberian gas started flowing to Germany in the early 1980s, symbolising the Soviet leadership’s readiness to cooperate with the capitalist west, despite the opposition of the US and UK’s cold warriors.

In post-Soviet Russia, gas exports earned far less cash than oil sales, but remained crucial. During the 1990s recession and up until now, gas export revenues have subsidised cheap gas for Russian households and industry. Gas sales to Germany have helped a much larger trading and political relationship to flourish.

This past winter has strained that relationship. The European gas market found itself short of supply – due to several factors including the rapid post-pandemic economic revival and strong demand in Asia – and prices spiked. Gazprom, the number-one supplier of gas imports to Europe, aggravated the supply shortage by only serving customers with long-term contracts, and declining to offer extra volumes on the spot market.

This shortage has driven wholesale gas prices through the roof. In countries such as the UK – where neoliberal market dogma rules supreme, and there are no constraints on energy companies forcing the burden of price spikes on to retail customers – this has led to spiralling electricity bills.