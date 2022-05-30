According to the laws of war, Ukraine is likely to reject both Russian culture in general and prominent Russians for years.

For many in the country, the invasion on 24 February – and ensuing atrocities – washed out any possibility of engagement with Russia.

Ukraine’s Russian-speaking regions have been subjected to destruction, while millions of Russian-speaking Ukrainians have defended Ukraine in the trenches and volunteer centres.

In recent years, Ukraine has become home to political refugees from Russia, as journalists, politicians and others have fled Putin’s authoritarian regime.

What will life be like for those Russians when the war is over? openDemocracy asked Russians living in Ukraine – an opera singer, lawyer, publisher and well-known journalist – what they believe the future holds for them.

“Hearing Russian could trigger PTSD for people”

Evgeny Kiselyov | Facebook

Political commentator and journalist Evgeny Kiselyov has been working on Ukrainian television since 2008.

Against the backdrop of high emotions and national tragedy in post-war Ukraine, the rejection of Russians is, of course, possible.

We still remember our grandparents who survived the Second World War, who could not even [stand to] hear the sound of the German language. So in Ukraine, people will be jarred by the sound of Russian speech. This form of PTSD could spread to the nation as a whole. And that’s logical for a nation that has survived an aggressive war of annihilation.

On the other hand, long before the start of the war, Ukraine made a choice in favour of “Ukrainian” being a political category, not an ethnic one. Moreover, the country has made this choice many times, including by giving three-quarters of the vote to Volodymyr Zelenskyi, a Russian-speaking Ukrainian with Jewish roots from the east. If you look at the electoral map of Ukraine in spring 2019, you will see that Zelenskyi’s electorate is almost evenly distributed throughout Ukraine, except, perhaps, Lviv region. Zelenskyi won even in the homeland of [Ukrainian nationalist leader] Stepan Bandera, the village of Stary Uhriniv. This speaks volumes.

I am entirely on the side of Sergei Loznitsa, who spoke sharply at the Cannes Film Festival [against the boycott of Russian culture]. But from the point of history, the weakening of the influence of Russian culture in Ukraine is natural. This process would have continued without the war. For a long time, teaching in schools and universities has been in Ukrainian. The Ukrainian language has gradually conquered new territories, new spheres for itself. Strengthening the positions of the state language is an important component of state building in general.

I have not recently had the opportunity to be on the sidelines of the president’s office. But until very recently, I knew that in the office, when the cameras are turned off, people communicate with each other in Russian. Whether they have now switched to Ukrainian, I do not know. I can only state that during the three years of his tenure as president, Volodymyr Zelenskyi has become much better at speaking Ukrainian. At the same time, I think he will not deny the fact that by origin, by upbringing, he belongs to the number of Ukrainians who, being citizens of Ukraine and convinced patriots, are used to speaking the Russian language.

I wonder who will be the subject of possible anti-Russian sentiments inside Ukraine? There are practically no Russian citizens in Ukraine now. Those who are here, as a rule, have a certain status. These are people who worked in Ukraine, and all of them either integrated long ago or left. An essential issue is the fate of that part of Ukrainian society that is to some extent connected with Russian culture – spiritual, literary, musical, historical. Ukraine is a bilingual country. And this bilingualism also applies to cultural heritage. I can hardly imagine that in post-war Ukraine, for example, in Odesa, the total eradication of Russian language or Russian culture will begin. This would be offensive to a significant proportion of Odesa’s residents, carriers of Russian culture who were ready to resist Russian aggression.