The three factors that will determine Russia’s political future

For those who are not ready to abandon electoral politics as the only mode of legal opposition in Russia, the task is now twofold: 1) study the electronic voting fraud and how to limit falsifications during online voting, and 2), figure out how far protest-minded citizens need to mobilised in order to defeat pro-government candidates ‘supported’ by online voting. At first glance, electronic voting appears to deliver an absolutely predictable result for the Russian administration – but in reality, the online voting system has its limits and vulnerabilities that are yet to be determined.

Equally important is the issue of trust in the election results in Russian society. Everyone still remembers how Alexander Lukashenko awarded himself 80% in the Belarusian presidential elections last year, despite low public support in reality. This falsification, along with police violence, led to unprecedented mass protests across the country. The authorities in Russia are afraid of this: they understand that implausible election results can be more dangerous than the loss of several dozen seats at the regional or local levels. Therefore, electronic voting does not fuly solve the problem of United Russia’s falling ratings and its declining electoral success.

Navalny’s Smart Voting

For obvious reasons, Moscow has become the most promising testing ground for the political potential of Alexey Navalny’s ‘smart voting’ tactics.

The rating of United Russia here is traditionally below the national average. On the eve of the September 2021 elections it reached a historic low of 26% (according to official data from the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center), and before the start of the campaign, its rating in Moscow dropped below 20%. At the same time, Moscow is home to the greatest concentration of Navalny supporters and generally protest-minded voters looking for an opportunity to punish the authorities in the elections. According to the organisers of Smart Voting, the candidates they supported could have won in all or almost all of Moscow’s single-mandate districts.

Indeed, intrigue remained until the last moment – how many supporters would the Navalny team be able to mobilise for the vote? After all, the opposition’s most prominent leader is currently in prison, isolated from public politics. His team, meanwhile, is in forced emigration, contending with multiple blockings of its websites in Russia.

Still, for many opposition candidates, getting on the Smart Voting list was a clear motivation. Hence we saw multiple opposition candidates running in several Moscow polling districts, and voters eagerly waited for the final recommendations of the Smart Voting – which would prevent the spread of protest votes among several candidates.