Miners and management at a state-owned coal operation in western Ukraine have called a strike over what they say is an attempt to seize control of the mine.

The strike action at Mine No. 9 in the town of Novovolynsk continues the first major workers’ protest in Ukraine since Russia’s 24 February invasion and the Ukrainian government’s announcement of martial law, which forbids all protests.

Last month, the miners prevented a new director from taking up his post, citing his alleged link to an embezzlement scandal at another coal mine in the region.

They also claimed that his appointment had been made on the say-so of local smotriashchiy – a term for the Ukrainian coal sector’s network of corrupt unofficial overseers. That director denied any wrongdoing and stated he was not under investigation.

Now, they say, efforts to take control of the mine have reached a new level and the miners have gone on strike to protect their jobs and working conditions.

They describe a stark sequence of events. On 9 September, a new manager arrived at Mine No. 9 with a lawyer and a dozen private security guards.

While acting director Volodymyr Yurkiv was holding a meeting, the new proposed manager, Serhiy Trotsko, tried to remove Yurkiv and the others from the office.

Trotsko said he had been newly appointed by Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy, but did not show a copy of the appointment order, according to Yurkiv. (The ministry confirmed to openDemocracy on 14 September that it had appointed Trotsko.)

This led to a confrontation between the miners and Trotsko and his security team, according to videos of the events seen by openDemocracy.

Yurkiv, who was demoted to chief engineer by the ministry following a previous protest in August, says Trotsko’s appointment had not followed due procedure. Similarly, he said Trotsko had arrived without proof of the ministry’s order.

Speaking to openDemocracy, Trotsko said he had brought legal counsel to Mine No. 9 because he “doesn’t know the intricacies of law”, and that he had hired the lawyer and private security team himself.

Mine No. 9’s management team and Mykhailo Volynets of the miners union have expressed frustration that they were unable to contact the ministry about the crisis. Volynets even made an official complaint to Ukrainian law enforcement over Trotsko’s attempt to take over.

He sees it as connected to the Ukrainian government’s announcement of a 2.5 billion hryvnia (£58m) fund for buying coal for the winter season, which is likely to put significant stress on the country’s heating systems.

Fragile future

Early in Volodymyr Zelenskyi's administration, the Ukrainian president made a promise to stamp out corruption in the coal sector. Workers at Mine No. 9 link the recent appointments to the possible return of corrupt practices.

Zelenskyi’s promise gave workers at Mine No. 9 hope for the future, Yurkiv says, adding that the miners want to return to work “on the condition that [Trotsko] leaves”.

He told openDemocracy: “I’m not trying to hold on to my job – this would be a wrong impression. I want [Mine No. 9] to stay afloat and, most importantly, to work.”

Just five days of downtime at Mine No. 9 have cost it 1.5 million hryvnias (around £35,000), he says.

This is not the first time Trotsko has tried to take up a coal industry management post under resistance. Three years ago, he tried to take up a post as director of Lvivvuhillia, the state coal company in Lviv region, with the help of a lawyer who travelled to the site. He failed after coal workers prevented him from entering the building.