The Ukrainian army continues to make territorial and military gains against invading Russian forces on the eastern front. But how is the country faring on the ‘western front’?

Some have suggested that the dangers confronting the Ukrainian state come not only from Russian tanks but also Western banks and, more specifically, from Ukraine’s growing foreign debt.

This debt could hinder Ukraine’s spending on the war effort and drastically reduce its social spending. It also means that, once the war is over, Ukraine could face considerable pressure from its creditors on how the county’s reconstruction should happen.

According to Ukraine’s economy minister Yulia Svyrydenko, the Russian invasion has already cost Ukraine $564.9bn (£494.5bn) in destroyed infrastructure and lost economic growth. Post-war reconstruction costs so far are estimated at nearly $750bn (£632bn).

Ukraine’s exports have collapsed by around 35% since 2021, and GDP is estimated to have contracted at a similar rate.

At the same time, inflation is soaring and the country’s currency, the hryvnia, is collapsing – partly because, due to a lack of investor interest, the country’s central bank had to buy bonds issued by the government to fund the war effort. Subsequently, the bank more than doubled interest rates – to 25%, the highest in Europe – to fight the inflation it had helped create.

Temporary debt freeze…

Ukrainians and their global supporters have long campaigned for debt relief. Finally, in August, after months of pressure and with $1bn (£840m) of bond payments due on 1 September, Kyiv was granted a temporary freeze on debt payments. This suspends Ukraine’s need to service significant debts until the end of 2023, and potentially for another year.

Campaigners for Ukrainian debt relief rightly noted this as a positive development. However, the debt cancellation that some had hoped for now seems unlikely, and the debt excludes major creditors such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank. The European Commission, which has loaned Ukraine more than €13bn (£11.4bn), also did not join the deal.

Before the freeze, Ukraine had already spent $2.8bn (£2.4bn) this year just on servicing its debt. To put this in perspective, it is a third of what the government has spent on social welfare during the Russian invasion.