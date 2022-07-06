Over recent months, Oleksandr Surovtsov has been taking photos of people going about their daily lives in the streets of Kyiv, portraying a city where life is returning to some kind of normality.

Surovtsov, who previously lived in Mariupol, where he liked taking photos of abandoned places, was forced to flee after the city came under siege in February, a few days after the invasion.

He managed to escape with his partner and son on 18 March, taking advantage of a fortuitous meeting with someone who wanted to flee but was too scared to do it on his own.

Together they reached Berdiansk, which was occupied by Russians before making it to Kyiv in May.

It was then that Surovtsov, who is also a filmmaker, started photographing passers-by in the street and friends.

“I tell people: “Hi, can I take your picture on film? Some say ‘yes’, some say ‘why?’ and others say ‘no’”, he said.