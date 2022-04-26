In Cherkasy, a city on the bank of the Dnipro river in central Ukraine, a car with shrapnel damage down one side is parked in a courtyard outside some apartments. The word ‘Children’ is pasted onto the car’s windows – an attempt at deterring Russian troops from shooting at the vehicle, which belongs to a family from Kharkiv. For the past six weeks, Russian forces have shelled that east Ukrainian city into ruins, forcing tens of thousands of residents to leave.

Since 24 February, more than five million Ukrainian citizens have left the country, while a further seven million have been internally displaced. Many have gone to western Ukraine. But when the money begins to run out, people tend to go home – returning to their ruined neighbourhoods and cities. Others start their journeys home but decide to stop in central Ukraine, for example, in Cherkasy region.

“Why do people come to Cherkasy? It’s a question of mindset and a question of convenience,” says Volodymyr Panchenko, who coordinates work with displaced persons for the city’s council. “If you look at the map of Ukraine, then the battles have been in the south, north, east. Cities like Dnipro, Poltava, Kropyvnytskyi and Cherkasy are relatively peaceful. People understand that they can go home from here, or further west. We’re well placed.”

While Cherkasy is relatively safe, the war can still be felt here, in the changes to everyday life. Children play ‘war’, trying to save themselves from ‘Russian soldiers’ as they play the sounds of air-raid sirens on their phones. Adults continue to work, volunteering to aid the Ukrainian armed forces or displaced persons – some 80,000 in the region – in their spare time. Others have joined territorial defence units and patrol their routes. Then, there are the constant air-raid sirens themselves, and the threats of strikes against targets in the region.

openDemocracy spoke to several new Cherkasy residents, as well as to people volunteering in the city, to find out how life has changed.

Oksana Tsyganok

Cherkasy regional council deputy, European Solidarity party

Our country was not ready for this number of internally displaced persons and mobilised soldiers. And so we need everything – from berets, ammunition, bulletproof vests and helmets to everyday clothes, food, medicines.

The city’s Humanitarian Centre, teachers and volunteer centres are now responsible for supporting the military and displaced persons in Cherkasy. Educational institutions prepare food for territorial defence.

Volunteer centres are staffed by displaced persons, active residents, wives of soldiers. Foreigners also come to help, some of whom don’t even understand Ukrainian.