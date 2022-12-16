As Western arms industries enjoy the financial bonanza of the war in Ukraine, daily reports emerge of more military aid for Ukraine and also of NATO states stocking up on weapons for future wars.

Just a week ago, the Pentagon announced a further $275m in aid for Kyiv, bringing the total this year to nearly $20bn. As well as large amounts of ammunition, this most recent tranche includes new systems to detect and counter drones. It is actually smaller than recent arms packages, apparently because of an anticipated slow-down in the war over the winter months.

Even for the world’s largest military power, the rate of use of US munitions in Ukraine – much of them from existing Pentagon stocks – is straining the rate of production, so new contracts are being signed. One example is the production of standard 155mm artillery shells, which will rise from the current 15,000 a month to 20,000 by the spring and 40,000 by 2025.

Meanwhile the UK’s Ministry of Defence has just announced the purchase of several thousand Next-generation Light Anti-tank Weapon (NLAW) missiles. These will be produced from 2024 to 2026, partly to replenish anti-tank missiles already provided to Ukraine from existing stocks.

Get the free oDR newsletter A weekly summary of our latest stories about the post-Soviet world. Sign up now

Other NATO countries are also increasing their support, with Slovakia on the point of providing MiG-29 warplanes similar to those already in use in the Ukraine air force. Though these date from the Cold War era, they were upgraded between 2004 and 2006 with NATO-compatible communications and navigation equipment.

In response to repeated requests for advanced missile defences against Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy systems, Biden is reportedly about to announce the provision of the Patriot missile system. While hardly a game-changer, it will be one more problem for Putin as Russia tries to develop its energy war.

There are other problems ahead for Russia, with its armed forces reported to be running down their stocks of serviceable ammunition and missiles at such an alarming rate that they will be largely depleted by the end of the winter. Efforts will no doubt be made to get stocks from North Korea and Iran, but that has proved difficult recently, with the exception of one class of light drone from Tehran. The remaining option is to rely on old stocks from the Cold War era, but whether the shells or missiles are useable is uncertain and they may even be dangerous for Russian troops to fire.

In short, Western states are busily gearing up for plentiful supplies of munitions and equipment to be available to Kyiv for the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, the problem for Russia is increasingly its actual conduct of the war. Remember that originally, back in the spring, it was to be no more than a ‘special military operation’ set to last just a few weeks.

But this has all changed. The war has dragged on and Putin is currently faced with several areas of concern.