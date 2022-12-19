The last time I spoke to Ulfatkhonim Mamadshoeva, she told me she was not worried for herself.

Mamadshoeva, 65, had been accused of conspiring against the Tajik state and organising a street protest in the country’s Gorno-Badakshan autonomous region (GBAO) in mid-May. She strongly denied the allegations.

We had arranged to talk via Telegram so she could connect me with witnesses to the unrest in GBAO’s capital Khorog. We never got the chance. Tajikistan’s interior ministry put out a notice alleging that she had personally masterminded the protests, alongside the well-known Tajik opposition leader Alim Sherzamonov – and Mamadshoeva was detained hours later in the Tajik capital, Dushanbe.

This courageous woman was tried behind closed doors in the pre-trial detention centre of the country’s national security agency. Her case was categorised as “secret”, which made any monitoring impossible.

She was handed a 21-year jail sentence in early December.

Her story says a great deal about the state of human rights in Tajikistan today.

Last message

Between November 2021 and June 2022, there are said to have been hundreds of arrests and several people killed by the Tajik security forces as they tried to suppress the peaceful gatherings. Meanwhile, internet and mobile telephony were shut down.

Mamadshoeva had originally got in touch with me to talk about the cruel treatment of those protesting against what they perceived as the authorities’ harassment and abuse of Gorno-Badakshan residents.

Before she was detained, Mamadshoeva told me she had no plans to go into hiding. She said she had found a lawyer and would be able to give me an interview the next day. It was her last message to me.

The authorities who arrested her claimed her goal had been to disrupt public order and intimidate the population. Mamadshoeva, who has extensive experience of facilitating peace negotiations during the 1990s Tajik civil war, was accused of leading a criminal association and fomenting disorder and opposition to the constitution.