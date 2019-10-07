When “the field” is your institution: on academic extortion and complaining as activism

As frequently is the case with ethnographic research, during “fieldwork” I encountered an unexpected set of observations, turned them into an analytical article, and published the results in an edited collection by a well-known publisher. The publication was prepared during my free time and independently of my intensive work-related data collection, at no expense to my funder. The paper was produced with the active participation of a scholar-colleague of mine, who was listed as co-author. We presented it at international conferences and were thrilled about this small academic success. None of us suspected that this would bring considerable institutional backlash from my host university. Especially, given the fact that all the required ethnographic material was collected in required quantity and quality.

Given all this, upon my return to the host institution in Europe, I anticipated positive reactions and praise for my productivity from my line managers. Instead, the day after my “back-from-the-field” presentation, I was called into the office of one of my supervisors. He was a senior scholar and administrative staff member, who proceeded to give me a harsh reprimand. I was blamed for lacking respect to my host institution, and told that if my publications were to be co-authored, they had to include representatives from the host institution rather than outsiders. My supervisor peremptorily concluded: “It is our government that pays for your capacity building, not [my co-author]. So, if you do it again, you will be sent home immediately.”

All I remember after that was the overwhelming feeling of shame and guilt that haunted me for weeks. I thought I was a failure: I had failed as a team player, as a colleague, as a social scientist, and as a human being. I thought of myself as an ungrateful person and not an intelligent one.

With these doubts and questions about my worth, I continued working in this institution for two more years, delivered the required outputs and left with ambiguous feelings of relief, guilt and “unfinished business”.

More the rule than the exception

I am now a university professor, but this experience has stayed with me. The main reason is that colleagues around me have to endure the same kind of experience time and again. With time, I have ratcheted up the courage to ask questions when I find myself in similar situations. This is because I believe that academic integrity means that scholars are recognised for the work they do. If someone did not contribute to an article, their name should not appear as co-authors. Or so I thought.

Rather than an exception, the incident I described seems to be the rule: it is part and parcel of the global political economy of academic research. In this system, for example, supervising junior researchers is generally poorly paid, but senior researchers benefit from such supervisory arrangements given the unstated expectation that they will be added as co-authors to their supervisees’ publications. The latter count towards senior staff’s promotion, pay raises and general professional developments. This kind of understanding of individual people’s actions as institutionally organised has been my way of dealing with these kinds of injustices. My way of engaging with my place of work has been to analyse these gaps systematically, present my findings in public fora, and publish my analysis. In this way, my institutional home(s) has become my “field”.

Canadian feminist sociologist Dorothy Smith has promoted the idea of knowledge as institutionally organised. Her ideas have helped me to understand how injustice and inequality, including what I myself experienced, are not so much attributes of other people’s personalities, but are the products of particular institutional systems that acknowledge and value some knowledge, while it ignores and devalues other knowledge. The influence of these systems on individual behavior is not immediately apparent, which is why it is the researcher’s goal to uncover it. This is how my engagement with academia at home has been shaped.