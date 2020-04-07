In Russia's far east, a feminist theatre director comes under attack

I believe that a lot depends on culture, or rather, lack of it. For example, I needed an ambulance after my arrest and the medics that examined me asked about my case and also, whether I was a paedophile. These aren’t bad people; they just lack culture. People are curious – I can understand that: my case is unprecedented in our city. Because I have short hair, I’ve been asked four times on the street whether I’m male or female. When that happens, I feel shock and embarrassment. And people just don’t see that I’m embarrassed and that haircuts don’t define gender.

The question of my sexual orientation comes up at nearly every police interrogation. The need to physically examine me, for example, is all to do with the fact that I’m a lesbian. And as for my case, there seems to be an idea that the female body is public property. I’ve heard cops going on about how we should be having kids, not displaying our vaginas. But even if I wanted to display my vagina, it’s my right and my vagina.

The most interesting thing is that this idea is approved at government level: look at the amendments to the Russian Constitution about marriage being a union of a man and a woman, not to mention the necessity of childbirth – all this creates a certain cultural stratum. Now everyone is talking about the coronavirus – no one mentions the HIV epidemic. I don’t know how much hard effort it will take for this issue to be raised at government level, to introduce sex education in Russian schools.

Has activism always led to persecution on the part of our rulers, or public ignominy?

Nearly everyone who is engaged in public activities encounters pressure of one kind or another. It could be haters, the government or something else, but I don’t know anyone who has avoided it. It’s hard to speak for everyone, but these days every activist has to ask themselves: “What will I do if I get a fine or a prison sentence?”

I’m not sorry about what I’ve done, but I never imagined that I would end up with a criminal record. I thought the worst I could get was a fine. I was sure that I had weighed every risk and consulted lawyers, and I didn’t break any law, but they still got me. Where these things are concerned, you can’t be prepared for everything.

What do people in your home region think about your case?

Some people support me, although most of them are people who know me well. I certainly don’t hear many words of support: it’s more about judgment and unpleasant remarks. I’m now persona non grata in my home town, my name is never mentioned, no one can write about me or publicly defend me. A lot of people here didn’t like what I was doing, but the scale was very different.

Our town is very small and closed: no one ever had a good word to say about feminism and LGBT issues. We engaged in a lot of initiatives as well as the sex education project – we ran an environmental project, taking photos of rubbish on the streets and posting them on Facebook. We were accused of lying and exaggerating the situation, and any honest discussion just encounters negative attitudes here.

We don’t have political activism as such. Even the young women who call themselves feminists are scared to organise any events and I honestly can’t blame them, busy with three jobs and only just having removed the leg-iron from their ankles. Some people are now doing single-picketing against recent amendments to the Constitution, but they also encounter persecution, hate and police pressure.

I understand people being frightened. I have been lucky to work in private businesses, but if someone works at a firm and gets involved in activism or protest activity, they can get fired in an instant – another factor holding people back from showing any dissidence in even the smallest ways. People here have taken a vow to see nothing and say nothing.

How did your creative life develop? When did you start working in the artistic world and whose ideas influenced you?

I started drawing in my early years and have been involved with that for most of my life. When I was around 12-14, I had personal exhibitions in Komsomolsk-on-Amur and the whole town came to see the pictures that I produced with acrylic paint or crayon. All the local papers wrote about me – the wonder-girl – and my wonderful mother – now, 15 years later, we are enemies of the people.

I am an artist specialising in primitivism, so for me the story in a painting is much more important than the details. Many people think that primitivists don’t know how to draw, but in fact it’s a complex and interesting area of art: representing something with the minimum number of lines is much harder than it looks.

My art always lacked meaning. When I became a feminist, I started looking at works by various women artists and also comic books - stories in pictures – and I realized for the first time that art can speak about important things. I realised that artists embody a social and political agenda through their work. But now I see myself more as a director than an artist.

What are you planning to do in the future? Are you going to return to activism, theatre, internet activity and educational work?

I’ve no idea what I’ll be doing – there’s still a chance that I’ll go down for two to six years. My activity here has been cut off at the root. Everything that I’ve done over the past two years has gone, and I still don’t have anything ready for the future. There are a few notes and projects that I would love to pursue, but it’s not realistic at present. But I certainly want to be involved in the theatre and human rights activism in Russia or elsewhere.