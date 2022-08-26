The government has recruited more than a dozen energy industry insiders into senior positions, openDemocracy can reveal – raising questions over its refusal to crack down on energy companies’ soaring profits.

Among those given key roles in energy policy are a former British Gas director who is now responsible for setting the energy price cap at Ofgem, the UK’s energy regulator, and a non-executive director at the business department who remains a board chairman at energy giant BP.

Ofgem today announced the cap would be raised by 80% to £3,549 a year from October – sending bills soaring and potentially pushing millions into fuel poverty.

Campaigners have warned of a “badly regulated revolving door” between industry and government that could lead to “big energy businesses essentially getting to sway government policy in their favour”.

Both candidates in the Tory leadership race to be the next prime minister have ruled out introducing a new tax on energy giants– many of which have reported record profits this year.

At least 10 other senior officials have been recruited to top roles at the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) from the oil and energy sectors.

They include a former lobbyist – who boasted of influencing the UK’s energy regulation while working for BP – and a former policy manager at an energy industry lobby group that campaigned against a windfall tax.

Five current top BEIS staff members, including departmental heads responsible for wholesale electricity markets and carbon emissions trading, were hired directly from Shell.

Officials were also hired from EDF, the UK biggest electricity supplier, and two industry lobby groups, Energy UK and the Energy Network Association.

Truss: ‘I don’t believe in windfall taxes’

Ofgem’s price cap director, Daniel Norton, joined the regulator after Colorado Energy, where he was commercial director, went bust in November 2021, costing taxpayers £6.6m.

Norton was behind Ofgem’s controversial decision earlier this month to allow energy suppliers to raise their prices every three months instead of twice a year. The move was branded “inhumane” by charities and prompted one of Ofgem’s board members to quit, saying the regulator had given “too much benefit to companies at the expense of consumers”.

Ofgem said the change was necessary to reduce “the risk of further large-scale supplier failures which cause huge disruption and push up costs for consumers”.