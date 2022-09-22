The UK has nothing so crude as censorship: oligarchs cannot have British journalists arrested for writing the truth about their stolen fortunes. Britain has a far subtler system.

Instead of journalists being told what to do, we are threatened with seven-figure legal fees, so we preemptively avoid any discussion of oligarchs known to be litigious. The result is the same as you would find in an authoritarian country – oligarchs are left in peace to enjoy their hard-stolen wealth, undisturbed by tiresome publicity – but the way Britain gets there is so much more… sophisticated.

This week it was revealed that openDemocracy is being sued – alongside the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, the Telegraph and the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) – after reporting on a fund linked to the former Kazakh dictator Nursultan Nazarbayev that controlled billions through a UK-registered company. The case has been described as ‘an egregious example of a SLAPP’.

I am no stranger to SLAPPs. Perhaps the most sophisticated example I have ever been involved in was in 2019. I was going to name the legendarily aggressive legal firm involved, but have been advised that this could be legally risky, so I’ll just call them a ‘law firm’.

This ‘law firm’ was retained by the fugitive financier Jho Low to prevent a book about him from being published. The book – ‘Billion Dollar Whale’ – had been well-received in the United States, and sold 200,000 copies in its first year, but no British publisher would touch it thanks to the prospect of litigation. When one eventually did, I wrote about it – only for the ‘law firm’ to turn on the newspaper that had commissioned me to do so.

“Referring to the firm in the Proposed Article puts you at risk of defaming the firm and/or publishing a significantly inaccurate, misleading, distorted and manipulative article,” its letter said. My editor took fright and spiked the story, thus censoring an article about censorship.

The important point is that the article was not suppressed in a legal proceeding; no court ordered it to be blocked. It was not published simply because of the risk of having to pay legal fees. Just the prospect of dealing with Britain’s ruinously expensive lawyers was enough to make a cash-strapped media organisation back down. In the circumstances, is it any wonder that oligarchs keep threatening legal proceedings? Wouldn’t you? This is such a well-established tactic that it even has its own acronym: SLAPP, which stands for a Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation.