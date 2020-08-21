Coronavirus could dethrone the neoliberalism that’s made the UK a basket case

A second is that in a key month in the whole debacle, January, Johnson’s government was immersed in the sterling victory of Brexit. Nothing else counted, not even a looming pandemic. Related to this was the sense of euphoria in the wake of the election success last December and the ascent to Parliament of many Conservative MPs whose unexpected success could ensure loyalty, at least at the start.

Behind that success lay some more profound ideological changes that had been developing for forty years, first under Margaret Thatcher and more recently under David Cameron and Theresa May.

At the root of this neoliberal outlook is an unswerving belief in a system of deregulated shareholder capitalism. This incorporates a deep distrust of local government, the public sector and intergovernmental cooperation, especially in the EU, and entrenched antagonism to trade unions and other aspects of labour relations.

Financial deregulation and tax reform designed to benefit business success and wealth acquisition are further components, with progressive privatisation of public services, especially the NHS, and underfunding of what remains being helpful instruments to this end.

Prior to COVID-19, when Johnson took over the Conservative Party last year, a swathe of special advisors was put into Downing Street and all key ministries, many coming from the Tufton Street cluster of neoliberal think tanks. The pandemic has been a golden opportunity to accelerate the final stages of the neoliberal transition.

Thus, the intention is to merge the NHS with social care, with the latter already substantially in private hands, and to transform the planning system to further deregulate and thereby enable developers to extend their power, even though the big four housebuilders already have an available land bank of around half a million undeveloped plots.

The most recent initiative is to combine test and trace with elements of Public Health England. The former is already largely contracted out to private companies and the latter has been starved of funds over the past decade. Doing this right in the middle of one of the biggest public health crises in a century does take some nerve, but neoliberal self-belief in Johnson’s circles, if not in Johnson himself, remains at an all-time high. Indeed, throughout the pandemic the opportunity has been taken to contract out as much as possible, frequently avoiding competitive tender.

Moreover, Johnson’s government has systematically downgraded Parliament’s role in assuring accountability, thus making it more difficult for opposition parties to hold government to account.

The transition to a true neoliberal system may seem unstoppable but there are reasons to think otherwise. Johnson’s narrow circle of believers is convinced of the rightness of its position but its campaigning abilities are simply not matched by competence in governance. Crisis after crisis have seriously eroded confidence from what, six months ago, seemed an unassailable position. Even the normally supportive print media, dominated by just three right-wing billionaire families, is getting uneasy, as are many Conservative MPs, including those previously loyal new members.

Some elements of the broadcast media appear to have sensed the changing mood and are reflecting it in more critical journalism: the main evening bulletin on ITN is now very different to its BBC rival.

On top of that, there are alternative well-informed serious news and analysis outlets, including openDemocracy and Double Down News, that are filling the gaps in the mainstream media.

Add to this is the growth of hundreds if not thousands of community action and support groups across the country, many boosted by the current crisis, and then add one more fundamental element that is frequently forgotten.

The neoliberal model is being constructed by a small but dominant faction within an unusually right-wing Conservative Party. Therein lies a potential flaw. If all the power is in a few hands, there is no one else to blame when it all goes pear-shaped. In that connection the many recent instances of desperate searches for scapegoats are simply not striking the chords they should. Convinced neoliberals may not have noticed, but they ought to, especially with the prospect of a hard winter to come.