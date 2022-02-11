I covered Stephen Port’s murders. I know Cressida Dick’s departure isn’t enough

The discovery of two young men lying dead in the same churchyard just weeks apart was “unusual” and “slightly confusing”, a senior police officer said. But it was, he added, “not suspicious”.
It was the summer of 2014 and I was the news editor at a local paper in east London. The serial killer Stephen Port had just murdered Gabriel Kovari and Daniel Whitworth a couple of miles from our office. Weeks earlier, Port had killed another man, Anthony Walgate, in very similar circumstances. But the police didn’t seem to care that so many people were turning up dead. Why?
Kovari and Whitworth were both gay. Both had the drug GHB in their systems. Both had been raped. Whitworth had been found with a suicide note so badly faked that it didn’t even match his handwriting.
The police, however, knew everything – except that the suicide note was fake, because they hadn’t bothered to check – and still decided not to investigate. A year passed. Port’s fourth victim, Jack Taylor, was found dead in the summer of 2015. Thanks to pressure from Taylor’s family, CCTV from his final hours was found and circulated. Only then, finally, did the penny drop for the cops.
Anyone who has ever had to phone the Met Police press office ten times in a week to chase an unanswered question will know that the force does not cherish its relationship with journalists.
11 February 2022 |
Jenna Corderoy
,
Martin Williams
As well as being a journalist, I’m a gay man. The police, both in the UK and elsewhere, have historically been no friend to LGBTQ+ communities, either. It was the police who raided Stonewall. It was the police who broke into our homes and bars and arrested us for sex work and ‘immigration offences’ and locked us up so we could be electrocuted or chemically castrated or deported. Without their enforcement, the homophobic and transphobic laws passed by successive governments of all colours would have meant nothing.
I once spent an hour sitting in the graveyard where Port left his victims, being interviewed for a TV documentary. Because he was facing me, the interviewer did not realise that a police officer had wandered up behind him, and was making eye contact with me and listening to every word I said. I felt completely unable to say anything. It was an act of intimidation, and it worked. At that moment, being a journalist and being gay seemed like the absolute worst possible combination.
There is a wider context to this. To be queer is to be a contradiction to the patriarchal capitalist value system that reinforces gender roles and places the nuclear family – as the site where labour is reproduced – at the centre of society. Either this is resolved by the co-option of our queerness – marriage, mainstream political life, homeownership, raising children – or it is resolved by violence, by the policing of our lives and bodies. As a middle-class man who passes as white (until someone asks for my name), I get a relatively easy ride. But I must never forget that I get an easy ride in spite of who I am, rather than because of it.
The cosy images of officers dancing at Pride parades are a lie. We should not feel comfortable around the police. The idea that they are there to protect us has been repeatedly challenged by their own actions, especially against women and people from marginalised groups. You have heard of George Floyd, Jack Taylor, Sarah Everard, Jean Charles De Menezes, Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Today, openDemocracy revealed that hundreds of officers across England, Scotland and Wales had kept their jobs after sending abusive messages on social media.
People within the Black Lives Matter movement have been arguing for years that minority groups are over-policed and under-served. I don’t think I can put it any better than this.
Cressida Dick will get no sympathy from me. But we must not lose sight of the fact that the problem with policing is far more fundamental than any one person can change.
