I covered Stephen Port’s murders. I know Cressida Dick’s departure isn’t enough

The discovery of two young men lying dead in the same churchyard just weeks apart was “unusual” and “slightly confusing”, a senior police officer said. But it was, he added, “not suspicious”.

It was the summer of 2014 and I was the news editor at a local paper in east London. The serial killer Stephen Port had just murdered Gabriel Kovari and Daniel Whitworth a couple of miles from our office. Weeks earlier, Port had killed another man, Anthony Walgate, in very similar circumstances. But the police didn’t seem to care that so many people were turning up dead. Why?

Kovari and Whitworth were both gay. Both had the drug GHB in their systems. Both had been raped. Whitworth had been found with a suicide note so badly faked that it didn’t even match his handwriting.

All we knew was that the men were dead, yet we managed to connect the dots in the article we ran the next day.

The police, however, knew everything – except that the suicide note was fake, because they hadn’t bothered to check – and still decided not to investigate. A year passed. Port’s fourth victim, Jack Taylor, was found dead in the summer of 2015. Thanks to pressure from Taylor’s family, CCTV from his final hours was found and circulated. Only then, finally, did the penny drop for the cops.

Anyone who has ever had to phone the Met Police press office ten times in a week to chase an unanswered question will know that the force does not cherish its relationship with journalists.