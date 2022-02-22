Boris Johnson’s party is dismantling the ways to hold government to account

The Electoral Commission this week tweeted an unprecedented riposte over the UK’s government’s latest attack on our democratic institutions – a plan to severely undermine the commission’s independence as the country’s election watchdog.

Writing for openDemocracy last year, one former electoral commissioner claimed that the Elections Bill, which is set to be debated in the House of Lords on Wednesday, includes measures that are “serious threats to the fairness of all future elections in Britain”.

So serious is the threat that yesterday the Electoral Commission announced it had written to UK ministers to warn that “enabling the government to guide the work of the commission – is inconsistent with the role that an independent electoral commission plays in a healthy democratic system”.

The Electoral Commission has been a long-standing target for the Conservative Party. Several backbenchers are unhappy with decisions made by the body in the wake of the Brexit campaign and have called for its reform. The new legislation will allow ministers to influence the commission’s work and its strategy and provide guidance on specific cases, as well as introducing mandatory voter ID.

As former electoral commissioner David Howarth wrote last year, “Electoral Commissions, like the courts, do not exist to please elected politicians. They exist to protect free and fair elections, which they can’t do unless they are independent and free from the control of the ruling party.”

Since the ill-fated attempt to prevent disgraced former Tory MP Owen Paterson’s suspension for ‘egregious’ paid lobbying, tales of the UK government’s willingness to disregard the rules have barely been out of the headlines.

Much of the scandal has emanated from the prime minister himself, especially since‘partygate’ began to unfold. The actions of Boris Johnson and those around him have damaged the system for upholding standards of propriety and integrity in government, making strengthening the rules both necessary and urgent. But we should not lose sight of the fact that these scandals form part of a worrying bigger picture.