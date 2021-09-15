The UK government has ended Palantir’s NHS data deal. But the fight isn’t over

You could perhaps forgive me for doing a little fist pump last week after hearing that the UK government had binned a software contract with US ‘spy tech’ giant Palantir.

Perhaps now, after two legal cases initiated by openDemocracy and my tech-justice group Foxglove - and a massive campaign involving more than 50 groups - the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) is slowly getting the message that embedding shady tech firms in health and social care is self-defeating.

But the battle is not over. The Palantir fight, like the wider punch-up we and our allies fought over the NHS Data Grab, is a prelude to a larger struggle over the NHS’s future. Public outcry still works; but only sustained effort will protect the NHS from tech-profiteering.

Palantir hails from the dark side of US tech. Originally funded by the CIA’s venture capital arm, In-Q-Tel, Palantir’s main business for years was to offer data-science support to US military operations, mass surveillance, and predictive policing. It helped bring about family separations in the US under Donald Trump. Its chair, Peter Thiel, was a massive donor to Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. This sort of thing is still its core business; in February, Palantir’s chief operating officer told investors that Palantir was driving towards being “inside of every missile, inside of every drone.”

How, you might ask, did a company like this get into health care?

COVID opened the door. It let the UK government put dull-but-important procurement law (which governs who gets to bid for government deals) on ice. That’s why you keep reading how those with zero track record in health – but a strong one in Conservative Party donations – piled in to profit from the NHS, for everything from testing to data.