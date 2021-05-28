The UK’s immigration plans are a gift to criminal gangs, traffickers and exploiters

On Monday 24 May, home secretary Priti Patel laid out the next steps in her department’s plan to ‘overhaul’ the UK immigration system. It followed proposals earlier this year to rip up the UK’s refugee protection principles. The next phase of her plans focuses on work, study and family migration routes to the UK and, significantly, seeks to digitalise a huge number of Home Office processes, including ‘hostile environment’ status checks when accessing both public and private services.

Public attitudes towards immigration have in fact significantly softened in the last few years, and overall the immigration has dropped down the public’s list of top priority issues. In this context, Patel had an opportunity to make the sensible, humane changes that are needed, especially when focusing on the relatively popular groups of skilled migrant workers and students.

Instead, she is dedicated to returning the public conversation to where it was before the 2016 Brexit referendum, by rehashing old announcements, throwing in some additional technological fantasies, and attacking anyone who disagrees with her approach as simply “seeking to sow dissent”.

This week she railed against politicians who, she claimed, had been indifferent to public opinion and who had argued that “even raising the topic of immigration was racist”.

While Patel positions herself as the champion of supposedly unheard migration-sceptic voices, this drawing of battle lines between the “silent majority” on one hand and the “activists” on the other is a transparent attempt to stoke the cooling embers of public anxiety around migration issues, as a distraction from her department and wider government’s failings.

In fact, it is Patel who is out of touch with where the public are at on migration issues. Recent research has found, for example, that the public that Patel claims to be listening to, actually strongly supports birthright citizenship – in other words, ending the injustice of people born in this country facing deportation to a place they may never have been. But far from fixing what she calls the “out of date, broken system” of citizenship, her plan fails to engage at all with this relatively straightforward and popular change, and instead merely tinkers around the edges of the reforms that are needed.

The Windrush Lessons Learned Review recommended a new ethical framework for decision-making, better compliance monitoring and more face-to-face contact with applicants – none of which are prioritised in the new plans. Instead the government unconvincingly issues promises to report on its response to the review “at a suitable juncture”.