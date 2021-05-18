‘It’s not often you defeat Priti Patel’: Will Glasgow be a wake-up call?

On Thursday last week Pollokshields, a residential area on Glasgow’s Southside, made headlines worldwide. On that morning a UK Border Agency van came down the narrow confines of Kenmure Street and officials swooped to detain and deport two young men, Lakhvir Singh and Sumit Sehdev, Sikhs originally from India.

Within minutes a young activist, known only as ‘Van Man’, from Glasgow’s No Evictions Network lay under the van. Another local resident, Declan Blench, who had been working from home, ran onto the street and behind the van, tweeting and alerting others to the incident.

Blench told The Guardian: “I just thought ‘You’re not going to do that in front of me.’ There is due process and this is not it. I’ve never done anything like that before, so I was quite nervous. But every time I turned around there were more and more people.”

The quickfire actions of Blench and Van Man bought time and allowed the community to be mobilised. Within minutes, people started emerging from the surrounding tenements – first in Kenmure Street, then neighbouring streets. For eight hours the number of protesters swelled, blocking the street as the van sat motionless with the two men held captive inside and a growing police presence around it – until the police informed the UK Border Agency that in the interests of public safety the two men should be released.

Thursday culminated in emotional celebrations, as befits an uplifting moment of people power, responding in crisis, and representing for many, the best of Glasgow. A local community – of all ages, backgrounds, ethnicities and identities – was mobilised and brought together by the actions of the British state.