UK broke law with COVID deals for ‘VIP’ firms run by government contacts

The government broke the law by prioritising a pest control firm and a private equity firm with political connections for lucrative COVID contracts, the High Court ruled today.

A judge found that the government’s ‘VIP lane’ scheme, which helped give contracts worth hundreds of millions of pounds to politically connected firms, was unlawful.

The legal challenge, brought by the Good Law Project and EveryDoctor, focused on just a few of the contracts awarded under the scheme.

Some £1.7bn worth of contracts to deliver personal protective equipment (PPE) were awarded through the scheme during the first wave of the pandemic.

But investigations by openDemocracy, among others, found that many of the firms had connections with Conservative ministers and government officials.

In one case, pest control company PestFix was given more than £340m to deliver PPE to the NHS including masks, gloves and gowns.

Another company, private equity firm Ayanda Capital, won a £250m PPE contract through the VIP lane. It delivered 50 million masks that could not be used by the NHS because they had the wrong type of straps – but it still went on to see its profits increase by more than 2,600% in 2020.

Ayanda’s mammoth deal was brokered by the company’s senior adviser, Andrew Mills, who was at the time also an adviser for the government’s Board of Trade, chaired by Liz Truss. The firm later blamed government officials for the problems with the masks.