UK government rejected more than 32,000 Afghan asylum seekers

The UK government has rejected more than 32,000 Afghan asylum seekers since the Western invasion of the country in 2001, openDemocracy can reveal.

Of 65,000 initial decisions, almost half were rejections – although some were later reversed after appeals.

More than 76 Afghan nationals have had asylum applications rejected so far this year alone, including ten women and one girl.

The figures come as thousands of people desperately try to flee Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the country and stormed the presidential palace.

The UK government is now being urged to allow more Afghan workers to settle in the UK, while critics say it is already “pulling up the drawbridge”.

Official records show that British authorities have taken a hard line against asylum seekers ever since Western forces entered Afghanistan 20 years ago.

Since 2009, around 2,600 Afghan women have had their initial asylum applications rejected. This includes nearly 875 girls under the age of 18, of which six were unaccompanied children.