UK Nationality and Borders Bill will slash support for modern slavery victims

The UK’s Nationality and Borders Bill is working its way through the House of Lords, with peers discussing the restrictions it would introduce on support for victims of modern slavery. But despite the seismic impact it would have, there have been relatively few column inches dedicated to Part 5 of the bill, which would make it even harder for survivors to navigate systems of identification and support.

The proposed restrictions come at a time when survivors already face a support lottery. It is estimated that more than 100,000 people are held in modern slavery in the UK at any given moment, yet barely a tenth (10,613) of that number was referred to the Home Office by ‘first responder’ organisations – including the police and government agencies – as potential victims in 2020.

Worryingly, even when victims are finally recognised as ‘survivors’ by the UK state, they are not guaranteed support. The UK’s Annual Report on Modern Slavery highlights that requests for support, such as safe housing or counselling, are partially or fully rejected in eight out of ten cases. It is little wonder so few survivors feel safe seeking help.

What’s more, according to information provided to us by the Home Office, 78% of rejections for trafficking claims are overturned at appeal. It is far more common for those in desperate need of urgent trafficking entitlements (including shelter or financial aid) to be wronged than it is for claimants to ‘abuse’ the system. It is unsurprising that so few survivors of slavery come forward when those who do are so inconsistently granted protections.

Part 5 of the Nationality and Borders Bill would threaten access to support even further, through a cluster of exemptions and changes to the referral process survivors face. These are the provisions we find most alarming.

‘Deserving’ and ‘undeserving’ survivors

Firstly, the system introduces exemptions that would wipe out support for huge numbers of survivors in the UK.

Under Clause 62, a new ‘public order’ exemption would ban survivors from support if they have been given a sentence of 12 months or more. This must be challenged. The Home Office’s own data shows that half of all survivors could be at risk of losing support – in 2020, 49% of exploitation cases saw potential victims forced to commit crime as a result of their exploitation.

Even more worrying is the precedent this sets. Survivors of crime are survivors of crime, regardless of what they have done. A two-tier system, differentiating between ‘deserving’ and ‘undeserving’ survivors, would rule thousands out of support.