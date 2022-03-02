In wars where social justice is at stake, socialists have to take a side

All wars disorientate us. But what's going on among some on the British left as Russia invades Ukraine is not disorientation. Some have, from the very beginning of the crisis, echoed President Vladimir Putin's arguments and painted NATO as the aggressor.

When Putin rolled his tanks into Ukraine last week, the British campaign group Stop The War condemned the “movement of Russian forces into Ukraine” – it could not bring itself to use the word invasion – and urged Russia to withdraw and negotiate. But it has yet to declare its support for Ukraine's right to resist, or to call for measures such as sanctions against Russia.

Stop the War, which once mobilised millions of people against the invasion of Iraq, has also stayed away from the nightly vigils outside Downing Street that demand an end to Russia’s actions. How could this have happened?

This position on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has two causes. First, Stop the War is dominated by a small faction within the Left, which was highly influential in Jeremy Corbyn's Labour leadership team, that actually supports Russia's geopolitical stance.



Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

Second, positions such as these could never have become so influential without widespread acceptance of ‘campism’ on the Left. With the collapse of the Soviet Union, and the defeat of mass trade union movements in the West, many on the Left began to look to ‘anti-imperialist’ dictatorships such as Cuba and Venezuela for alternative sources of resistance to global capitalism.

Then, as China rapidly militarised under President Xi Jinping and began to challenge the US for global hegemony, some concluded that China's system was the model the Western Left should follow. John Ross, a China-based economist and supporter of Socialist Action, has argued that by privatising its economy and repressing its own working class, China has “saved world socialism”. Any progressive force with sense, Ross said, should “study China's success to understand what lessons could be applied to the situation in its own country”.

Ukraine’s fight for self-determination

What we're dealing with, then, are not what Lenin once called "useful idiots". We are dealing with a view of international relations in which Putin and Xi Jinping are right because they provide a counterweight to the West, and in which Putin's claims on Crimea and Donbas and for a demilitarised eastern Europe are seen as just.

To counter this view, we must recognise the following. There is, for certain, an "inter-imperialist" aspect to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. French president Emmanuel Macron flew to Kyiv on 8 February to tell the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, to accept neutrality – and came away with a handful of privatisation contracts for the French railway giant Alstom. Both NATO and the EU have enlarged eastwards over the past 30 years in pursuit of an expanded area of exploitation for free-market, financial capitalism.