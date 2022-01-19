If we are to ‘live with’ COVID-19, we must decide what we really value

Like many concepts in modern economics, although the QALY framework is presented as an objective tool, in reality it is underpinned by a range of political and ethical assumptions. Primary among these is that in a world of limited resources, healthcare provision must be rationed, and that this should be done on the basis of how many additional ‘quality life years’ a medical intervention can be expected to deliver. Because treatments that provide more ‘life years’ are assessed as being more effective, interventions that help older patients with shorter life expectancies are typically rated as less cost-effective than interventions that help younger people. Similarly, the system is based on the assumption that someone in a perfect state of health is more ‘valuable’ to society than someone with a disability or chronic condition. An inevitable result is that patients sometimes do not receive treatments or drugs that could technically prolong or improve their lives, on the basis that buying certain treatments would not be ‘cost-effective’.

Although these ethical issues mean that the QALY system has at times attracted controversy, it has survived as the backbone of resource allocation in UK healthcare for decades. Until COVID-19 came along, that is.

Pandemic economics

Despite the longstanding use of QALYs in medical decision-making in the UK and elsewhere, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the system was not used to guide the public policy response – much to the dismay of some health economists. Instead, after a long period of denial and delay, the UK government eventually recognised the threat posed by the disease and reluctantly introduced unprecedented measures including lockdowns and social-distancing rules. The aim of the response was not to maximise quality-adjusted life years under a fixed-budget constraint, but to prevent the NHS from being overwhelmed, save lives and do ‘whatever it takes’ to see the UK through the crisis.

The reasons for departing from the QALY framework were sound: COVID-19 was a dangerous new disease that epidemiologists knew very little about. Calculating the scale of the health impact, and the costs of measures such as lockdowns, was highly challenging due to the unprecedented nature of the crisis. Embracing the precautionary principle, whereby a risk-averse approach is taken in the face of great uncertainty, was therefore justified. Moreover, the fiercely infectious nature of the disease meant that there was a real risk that health systems could become overwhelmed. The priority was therefore to manage the spread of COVID cases through social distancing and lockdowns to ensure that this did not happen to the NHS. This strategy has proved to be essential at preventing more deaths, even if it was implemented reluctantly and far too late.

The significance of departing from the established QALY system should be understated. Were it used to guide the response to COVID, it is likely that many more deaths would have occurred. Whereas the QALY system typically does not endorse interventions that cost more than £30,000 per QALY gained, studies have estimated that each QALY saved from COVID-19 measures has ended up costing much more – ranging from hundreds of thousands to millions of pounds – due to the high costs associated with lockdowns and other pandemic measures. Given that those dying from COVID-19 tend to be older (and therefore have fewer ‘quality-adjusted life years’ left), this cost would not normally be justified.

Some critics have latched onto this discrepancy, claiming that the UK and other countries have in essence been operating a two-tier system when it comes to health resource allocation. In September 2020, Tony Abbott, the former Australian prime minister, claimed that COVID restrictions were costing the Australian government as much as A$200,000 to give an elderly person an extra year of life – substantially beyond what the government would usually pay. For similar reasons, some economists have used calculations based on the QALY framework to urge governments to ease COVID restrictions.

However, there are good reasons why the QALY framework may not be effective when society is battling a lethal infectious disease. This is because the system focuses on quantifying the effects of interventions on morbidity and mortality and does not adequately capture many of the other harmful effects of COVID and government restrictions beyond deaths. These include, for example, the impact of social distancing, isolating and travel limitations on social wellbeing and loneliness; the loss of education due to school closures; and the knock-on effects on wider healthcare provision. If we care not just about whether people live or die, but also the kind of society we live in, then we ought to try and capture these dynamics in any decision-making framework.

For this reason, researchers have already begun to devise alternative frameworks to QALY, such as ‘well-being-adjusted life year’, which attempt to capture these wider social factors. Whether these alternative measures represent a superior framework to QALY remains to be seen. But whatever framework is ultimately used to inform policy on COVID-19 will play a key role in determining the kind of society we live in going forward.

As with all models, however, the outputs delivered are driven by their underlying assumptions. If we are going to try and ‘live with’ COVID-19, we must have an open and engaged debate on what those assumptions should be.

Value judgements

Deciding how to weigh up public health risks against wider economic and social priorities is a fiendishly difficult task. As well as requiring large amounts of reliable data, the task is inherently bound up in political and ethical questions.

Periodically lurching into lockdowns or semi-lockdowns is clearly not a desirable path. The toll of lockdowns on mental health, loneliness and other health issues has now been well established, as are its significant economic costs. But if the government wants us to ‘live with’ COVID-19, it must be prepared to answer some difficult questions.

How many deaths, if any, is the government willing to tolerate in order to allow social normality to resume? What sort of pressure are we willing to see placed on the NHS before new restrictions are considered? Should keeping schools open be a higher priority than keeping the hospitality sector afloat? What priority should be placed on minimising instances of ‘long COVID’ and other non-fatal but nonetheless serious consequences of the disease?

Are we willing to accept lower, or even negative, economic growth, if it means saving more lives?