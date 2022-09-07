Global food and fuel price crises have helped to drive an “obscene” £4bn increase in trading revenues for the world’s top five investment banks, new research has found.

The analysis, by Lighthouse Reports, raises serious questions over the UK’s proposed Financial Services and Markets Bill, which will have its second reading in Parliament today.

The bill would make it easier for investment banks to speculate on the price of commodities, which has been blamed for the current rampant inflation.

Experts have warned that investors seeking to profit from market volatility led prices of wheat and oil to soar far beyond what would be justified by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Of the five investment banks, the biggest winner is Goldman Sachs, according to Lighthouse Reports. The bank has seen an increase of £1.9bn for its fixed income and commodity and currency (FICC) division.

Morgan Stanley, the Bank of America, JP Morgan and Citi have all also seen revenue increases as a result of commodity trading.

The proposed financial services bill largely removes the limits on the number of contracts that financial investors can hold in any given commodity.

The limits were set by the European Union in the wake of the 2008 food price crisis, which pushed at least 40 million people into hunger. Excessive speculation – where investors push futures prices out of line from market fundamentals of supply and demand – was a key driver of the crisis, according to the New England Complex Systems Institute.

During her leadership campaign, new prime minister Liz Truss cited the European rules as part of her intended “red tape bonfire”.