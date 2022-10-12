A pension fund entrusted with the savings of ten million Britons may have helped fuel the global cost of living crisis by investing more than half-a-billion pounds in financial products, a new investigation has found.

The findings are part of a Europe-wide probe into pension funds’ investments in commodity derivatives. Analysis of European pension funds by Lighthouse Reports shows that more than €30bn is tied up in these funds, which are used to bet on the price of raw materials like food and fuel.

Most of the top UK pension funds surveyed – including those of BP, HSBC and Barclays – do not invest in commodity derivatives. But the Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS) and the National Employment Savings Trust (Nest) together hold more than £2bn in the products.

Nick Dearden, the director of campaign group Global Justice Now, said that pension funds were “gambling on food prices, in the process driving up those prices and fuelling the cost of living crisis for all of us.”

He warned that the speculation would subject the food system “to the law of the casino”, adding that “this is no way to run our pensions, and no way to decide who gets to eat and who doesn’t.”

Nest more than doubled the amount it invests in commodities over a two-year span, from £275m in December 2019. By December 2021, it had £657m invested in commodities, of which the company reports having roughly £160m invested in food commodities like wheat, rice and soy.

The USS holds £1.5bn in commodity derivatives. It said food commodities make up a minimal proportion of this.

Jayati Ghosh, a professor of economics at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, said it was “egregious” for pension funds to invest in these products because they worked against the interests of their members. “These are funds set up by workers and they have their money from workers, and then they're engaging in actions which destroy the living standards of those workers,” she said.