To fix the US, President Biden must listen to those who put him in power

“The biggest problems are the Democratic and Republican parties. Both of them.”

On the eve of the US election in November, I spoke to JD, a former marine, in a dive bar on the outskirts of Columbus, Ohio. He was confident of a Trump victory.

“There are a lot of Democrats I know going Republican. But in reality they’re not going Republican – they’re going Trump.”

Joe Biden ended up winning by more than seven million votes, but the results were far from the landslide victory that many were predicting.

Biden enters the Oval Office at a time of profound crisis. Ever since the storming of the Capitol on 6 January, statehouses across the country have been braced for more violence. The US is at the centre of a global pandemic; in America, more than 400,000 people have died of COVID-19 and millions more have been left unemployed. Racial tensions are at their highest point in decades, while on the international stage America’s standing has hit rock bottom.

Many view Trump as the main source of these problems. But his appeal can’t be ignored. I’ve spent the past couple of months travelling around the US, and heard people from all walks of life give countless reasons for supporting Trump.

But I’ve also met hundreds of campaigners, many of whom were non-white, young and working class, on the frontline mobilising against Trump.

Not all were Biden supporters, and many had only recently become politically active. But this unprecedented grassroots mobilisation had a decisive impact on the result. More voters turned out for Trump in 2020 than in 2016. Were it not for the historic turnout for Biden, Trump would have won the most votes ever by a presidential candidate.

If Biden wants to maintain this level of popular support, he would be unwise to ignore the demands of the campaigners, activists and canvassers who helped to put him in power. Here’s where those I spoke to say he should begin.

Put money in peoples' pockets

“One of the biggest issues that we have in this country is that people don't believe in the government, because they don't do anything.”

Outside a Holiday Inn in Gwinnett County, a largely Democratic area right near Atlanta, I met Connor Buckley, a 21-year-old New Yorker who travelled to Georgia ahead of the Senate run-offs. Buckley was there to campaign for Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock.

Several days later both candidates won their races and delivered Democrats control of the Senate.

“This will be the ultimate test of their [the Democrats] ability to actually promote change,” said Buckley, who was sceptical over whether Biden would pass any substantive policy even with his party controlling both legislatures.

“Even though the Republicans probably do tangibly worse things, they still do things.”

With more than ten million people unemployed amid one of the worst COVID outbreaks in the world – many are struggling to survive. Millions of Americans are behind on rent and can’t afford to put food on the table.

Ossoff and Warnock – now newly elected Senators – directly spoke to many of these concerns in their campaigns by promising to deliver $2,000 stimulus checks to every household. Biden also supported this pledge in the lead up to the run-offs.

Yet last week, when Biden announced his first major piece of legislation, a $1.9trn ‘American Rescue Plan’, it included another round of $1,400 stimulus checks.

This has already faced pushback from progressive members of his caucus. "$2,000 means $2,000”, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told The Washington Post shortly after the relief package was announced. “$2,000 does not mean $1,400.”