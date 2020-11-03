ourEconomy

Jecorey Arthur on growing up in the ‘capital of American racism’

In this extended ourVoices interview, Jecorey Arthur calls for reparations to close the lineage wealth gap.

Mary Fitzgerald headshot in circle, small
Mary Fitzgerald Aaron White Jecorey Arthur
3 November 2020
Jecorey Arthur, Twitter

Jecorey Arthur is the soon to be youngest member ever elected to the City Council of Louisville in the state of Kentucky. He’s also a professor and a musician.

openDemocracy’s editor in chief Mary Fitzgerald spoke with Jecorey for the recent ourVoices documentary episode on the US election.

Listen to their extended conversation below – as well as on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Soundcloud.

Read more

View all in ourEconomy
Economics journalism that puts people and planet first. Get the weekly ourEconomy newsletter Join the conversation: subscribe below

Comments

We encourage anyone to comment, please consult the oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.

Related

Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0

This article is published under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International licence. If you have any queries about republishing please contact us. Please check individual images for licensing details.

Audio available Bookmark Check Language Close Comments Download Facebook Link Email Newsletter Newsletter Play Print Share Twitter Youtube Search Instagram WhatsApp yourData