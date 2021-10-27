Forget tulips and windmills, the Netherlands is the dirty old man of Europe

Free markets

This record may surprise you, but it is entirely of a piece with a series of governments (the last three led by Rutte) that have prioritised the interests of big business above all else. Energy production began to be liberalised in the late 1990s, meaning that the government brought in laws to create a market and take the supply of energy out of its own control. This paved the way for privatisation and for multinationals to move in and take control of energy supply.

Putting energy in the hands of the private sector has led to some truly perverse outcomes. In 2015, the Netherlands became the last country in Europe to build new coal fired power stations – three of them. Then in 2019, the government was forced by its supreme court to drastically reduce carbon emissions, leading it to ban coal burning from 2030. The company Uniper wants €850m in compensation as a result, while another, RWE, is shooting for a cool €1.4bn. If granted, it will come out of the pockets of taxpayers. This hasn’t stopped these companies trying their luck for green subsidies to put into hydrogen and biomass side projects – energy sources that aren’t actually green.

The country has been hit hard by the gas crisis, with prices soaring 800% on the stock market since last year and many families falling into energy poverty. Due to the whims of a corporate-controlled energy landscape, the Netherlands is both a big importer and exporter of gas. Its own gas comes mainly from fields in the deprived north of the country, where decades of drilling by NAM, a joint venture between Shell and ExxonMobil, have triggered thousands of earthquakes that are destroying homes and making school buildings unsafe.

Rutte has finally been pressured into winding down gas drilling and paying compensation to the victims but he is now eyeing the region for a nuclear power plant and as a ‘hydrogen hub’. Until recently, NAM was responsible for assessing damage claims against itself. With government backing, NAM is now planning to ramp up gas drilling in the Wadden Sea – a UNESCO heritage site.

Climate injustice

Dutch climate policy is designed in such a way that taxpayers pay polluting companies to pollute. Dutch industry emits more than five times as much greenhouse gas as all Dutch households combined. Yet households pay more than five times as much energy tax as industry and power generators. The money raised from energy tax is supposed to go to sustainable energy projects. Energy company Vattenfall Nederland and its subsidiaries, owned by the Swedish government, received €536m from the tax between 2015 and 2020, in addition to a pledged €915m for projects planned in the coming years. In that time the company has slashed the proportion of sustainable energy it produces in the Netherlands by half, from 12% to 6%.

All in all, big polluting companies get €8bn in government handouts every year. In the words of Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad, this is Kafkaesque, yo.

This climate injustice is replicated on an international level. As a coloniser, the Netherlands owes a climate debt to the rest of the world. Instead, we are taking up other people’s carbon space. The Dutch carbon ‘carrying capacity’ is 0.9 hectares per person, but we use 5.9 hectares per person – meaning that we are emitting much more than our fair share of CO 2 .

Fossil fuel kingpin Shell has had a long and tangled relationship with the Dutch state, based on colonial violence, since it became Royal Dutch Shell in 1907. Allegations about Shell’s involvement in the killing of Ken Saro Wiwa and the Ogoni 9 in Nigeria are well known. The Centre for Research on Multinational Corporations (SOMO) further documents the role played by Shell in colonial projects in Indonesia, South Africa, Mozambique and Canada. The Dutch state continues to prop up Shell and other fossil fuel giants to the tune of billions, despite them being failing companies – including $2.4bn for carbon capture and storage projects which the journal Nature has described as ‘magical thinking’.