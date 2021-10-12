The soya curse: Is Ukraine facing the same fate as the Amazon?

“GM seeds must have been smuggled into the country, because it is not permitted to grow genetically modified soya in Ukraine.” Volodymyr Onatskyi runs a small company selling manure and seeds to farmers in eastern Ukraine. He is increasingly worried about the pace with which big conglomerates are buying up fertile land in the country, depleting soils and polluting fresh water sources by their massive use of chemicals.

Villagers also believe the big farms are illegally planting genetically modified (GM) soya. “The big companies plant them anyway, and in the process contaminate the fields of conventional farmers. That’s what people around here suspect, at least. Because finding out what’s really going on is often very difficult in a country like Ukraine,” Onatskyi said.

As part of its Green Deal, the European Union is trying to move soya production from Brazil to eastern Europe. But with the market controlled by oligarchs and multinational corporations, there are question marks over whether such a move will really benefit either local communities or the environment.

Fertile soil, cheap land, strategic location

Ukraine was historically known as the granary of the Russian Empire and later the Soviet Union. By the end of the 19th century, companies such as US giant Cargill and Parisian trading house Louis Dreyfus were making their fortunes in the country. They constructed silos, purchased milling companies and built ships to transport cheap Ukrainian grain to growing industrial towns in Britain and France.

Fast forward to 2006, and a joint report by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) predicted that the fertile soils of the Eurasian heartland – stretching all the way from Romania and Ukraine through Russia into Kazakhstan – would feed the world for decades to come.

Agriculture in Ukraine happens on a giant scale. Most farming businesses are fully integrated conglomerates owned by billionaire oligarchs, operating their own train networks, fleets of often unmarked trucks and storage facilities around the country.

Ten companies control 71% of the agricultural market in Ukraine, Ukrainian Grain Association (UGA) statistics show. In addition to the Ukrainian oligarchy, multinational corporations such as Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), Bunge, Cargill, Louis Dreyfus, and the Chinese state-owned company COFCO, are all active players.

In recent years, international agro-industrial giants including Cargill and Bunge have invested millions of dollars in increased production capacity in the country. Extremely fertile soils, cheap land and a strategic location between export markets in Europe, China and the Middle East have also put Ukraine in the spotlight of land investors.

Ukraine became even more interesting for agricultural investors after the EU-Ukrainian Association Accord was signed in 2014, and especially after the European Commission launched its EU Protein Plan in 2018. The plan announced the commission’s aim to shift soya production from South America into European territory.