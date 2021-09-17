The US is taking on its corporate monopolists – now the rest of the world must follow

Lynn was joined by others such as Matt Stoller, a pugnacious US writer and activist; Tim Wu, the academic who is now on Biden’s Council of Economic Advisers; Lina Khan; and more recently politicians such as Elizabeth Warren (and now, it seems, Joe Biden). The activists helped catalyse what would become, especially in the past five years or so, a rolling tide of US news coverage and activism around this resonant new story – and now direct access to power. These people attacked Bork’s consumer-focused, efficiency-obsessed ideas, and militated to cut dominant giants down to size by bringing power, democracy, citizenship, and – to use a preferred American term – liberty, to the antitrust debates.

The fruits of this organising include a move in September 2019 by a bipartisan alliance of 50 state attorneys-general to investigate Big Tech, leading to bipartisan lawsuits, which are still ongoing. Last October, the Democrat David Cicilline released a radical blockbuster report on the tech giants; this was followed by Republican Senator Josh Hawley’s Bust Up Big Tech Act last April, then six more bills in June, again with bipartisan support. Then, in July, Biden issued a wide-ranging Executive Order which ranged far beyond Big Tech, and even named and shamed Bork. The Order takes a “whole of government’ approach to corporate power, charging over a dozen federal agencies to implement over 70 anti-monopoly initiatives. As Biden put it: “excessive market concentration threatens basic economic liberties, democratic accountability, and the welfare of workers, farmers, small businesses, startups, and consumers.”

This sudden explosion of activist government, which was hardly visible at the start of this year, represents a stunning reversal of decades of received wisdom embraced by successive Democrat and Republican administrations, that monopolies either do not exist, or are good for us. One can even detect a dry humour in Biden’s anodyne repeated statement that ”this order affirms that it is the policy of my administration to enforce the antitrust laws”, given that several administrations before his, including President Obama’s, rarely bothered with enforcement, let alone serious policy-making. The order even resurrects one of the dirtiest concepts among members of the traditional antitrust establishment – ‘monopsony’ – where dominant firms use their buying power in markets to crush workers and small business suppliers.

The need to ‘reaffirm’ existing governmental powers needed saying – and Biden has even created a White House Competition Council to follow through on the order, and hold regulatory agencies to account. Khan has thrown open the doors of the Federal Trade Commission’s previously closed commissioner meetings, inviting public comment for the first time.

What is striking about the new government activism, apart from its diversity and sheer energy, is how closely it has hewn to a line carved out by the civil society actors, explicitly rejecting the Chicago School ethos. Above all, they want to raise people’s eyes beyond questions of consumer prices and narrow ideas of economic efficiency, and instead view all this through the prism of power: economic power, which rapidly morphs into political and even cultural power, and now threatens the foundations of the democratic state.

These activists, and now increasingly, it seems, the Biden Administration, too – wants to break up giant firms like Google or Facebook or Tyson Foods, with the primary goal being not so much to promote competition (though if effectively regulated that can be a core benefit), but above all to tackle the giants’ dangerous, democracy-bending, economy-shrinking power. Americans’ famous commitment to ‘liberty’, they point out, historically was a bulwark not just against overbearing government, but against private tyrannies such as the great monopolising money trusts run by private financiers a century ago, which gave ‘antitrust’ its name.

This new approach to antitrust is a multi-layered toolkit that goes far beyond breakups. For example, it also wants to stop giants like Amazon selling its own goods on its own platform, or using data they gather to crush economic ecosystems at a flick of their algorithms. Instead, it wants the company to be regulated like a public utility, which it now is. It wants to use ‘interoperability’ and break down ‘walled gardens’ of firms like Facebook or Apple and force them to make data portable (for example: if you hate Facebook’s privacy rules you can use a less damaging platform, yet from there you would still be able to watch dancing puppies posted by your friends who still insist on using Facebook.) It also wants to stop the giants stealing most of the advertising revenues from news organisations, in order to restore local and diverse national news as an essential prop for democracy. It wants to up-end business models that all but guarantee the viral spread of fake news. It wants to cut out middlemen sitting hungrily at choke points where information flows. And it wants to give the antitrust authorities enough resources, and political backing, to govern the economy on behalf of all the people.