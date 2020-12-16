Will Biden lead a progressive revival or a populist backlash?

Will the election of Joe Biden lead into a new progressive era? This is being asked all over the world. In Britain, Keir Starmer wants to model Labour on Biden’s “path to victory”, which he described in a Guardian article as “paved by a broad coalition” based on what people most value – “family, community and security”. That statement could come from any political party, and hardly differentiates progressives from conservatives.

What is most remarkable about the US election is that someone as discredited and narcissistic as Donald Trump could receive 74 million votes, 11 million more than in 2016, after egregiously mishandling a pandemic that has killed over 300,000 Americans.

Bernie Sanders, also writing in the Guardian, says that Democrats must appeal to “working families”, and offer a standard package of social democrat policies, all sensible. Both Starmer and Sanders seem to offer a new version of Third Wayism. Progressives who have watched the spectacles of Trumpism or Brexit are entitled to ask whether this will be anything like enough to reverse the populist tide.

We are confronted by a transformation crisis, accentuated by the pandemic and its accompanying slump. To recall a comment by William Beveridge in his epoch-defining report of 1942, it is “a time for revolutions, not for patching”. Yet the left is offering patching.

Promising an agenda based on what was a progressive vision of the post-1945 era in today’s era of rentier capitalism will only appeal to about 40% of ‘families’ who gain from such social democrat policies and only be electorally successful if the right is worn out or egregiously corrupt and incompetent. It will not enthuse the precariat enough to become politically active. They will do what they did in 2016 in the US and in Britain’s Brexit referendum; stay at home.

Rentier capitalism

Today’s global economy is one of rentier capitalism, in which more income and wealth flows to the possessors of property – physical, financial and intellectual. Dismantling rentier capitalism is indispensable for progressive politics. It will be harder because of the ongoing geo-political transformation, in which China is displacing the declining hegemon, the US, while OECD countries adjust to their shrinking industrial base.

Dismantling it will be harder because the plutocracy based around finance is so powerful. A stark indicator of finance’s extraordinary power is that financial assets in Britain are valued at over 1,000% of GDP and are over 500% in the US, France, Canada and Japan, and nearing that elsewhere. None of the shopping list of policies offered by Sanders, Biden or Starmer – if he followed them – would dent that. If progressive political parties promised to rein in finance, the financial institutions and plutocrats would pour funds into right-wing parties that would shamelessly promise to protect “family, community and security”, with more tax cuts and “law and order”. But the left must be courageous in taming financialisation.

The problem is compounded by knowledge of how the globalised system of rentier capitalism operates. Wages in real terms have stagnated in OECD countries, including Britain and the US, for the past three decades, with short upward spurts amid a secular decline. The decline has been greater than it appears, because more people have been pushed into the precariat, for whom wages are erratic, uncertain and not backed by non-wage benefits and entitlements.

Given globalisation, as long as social incomes are lower in China and other emerging market economies and as long as finance and corporate capital can switch production and investment fast, the decline in living standards for those relying on wages will continue. Higher minimum wages and stronger unions can do some good. But not much. Meanwhile, governments of the centre left as well as right will quietly allow welfare benefits for those at the lower end of society to decline and become more punitive, as happened under New Labour and Clinton’s Third Way. Those relying on benefits tend to be excluded in the mantra of “hardworking families”.

Reflecting financialisation, household and corporate debt were unprecedentedly high before the pandemic struck – with household debt standing at more than 150% of GDP in the US and corporate debt at more than 70%, for instance – and have grown worse. Millions more are on the edge of homelessness, showing rising morbidity and acute distress, linked to increasing domestic violence, suicides and mental illness.

Building a progressive coalition

Embedded in rentier capitalism, will the Biden bounce amount to a sustainable, progressive revival? It is unlikely. The only way to build a progressive coalition is to offer an agenda and vision tailored to the emerging mass class. That has always been the case in moments of transformation. It must be based on structural changes that could not be co-opted by the political right or undermined by the power of the plutocracy in funding a false prospectus. It must be a vision that enthuses by offering a revival of the sense of a future that is different from the past and that will appeal to the precariat. As such, it would not be shaped by priority being given to the core of supporters of a figure such as Trump or Boris Johnson.

Although Starmer’s Labour has been wafer-thin on policy, reaching out to what I have called the Atavists seems intentional. Starmer’s head of policy is Claire Ainsley, hired by him on the basis of her book The New Working Class, which argues that Labour’s policies should be led by public attitudes and older working-class people who value “nostalgia”. This would give up on the left’s raison d’être through the ages, which is to offer a vision of a future that differs from the past, with a leadership trying to shape public opinion, rather than be led by it.

If you merely try to articulate what focus groups and the media depict as today’s beliefs, you might appeal to the median voter, but the race for political success will then come down to a selling game in the next electoral cycle. This is a timid, unconfident, unprincipled approach. You will not overcome the stay-at-home tendency. A warning signal is that while Labour has climbed in the opinion polls, it has been haemorrhaging thousands of members, even before Starmer’s spat with Jeremy Corbyn.