I’m 27 weeks pregnant. A couple of months ago I was having what lunch I could keep down with a friend – let’s call him Tim. We were talking about the overturning of abortion rights in the US.

Tim is a fairly liberal guy and believes abortion rights in the Netherlands, where we live, should stay as they are. But still, he thinks that someone needs to look out for the rights of the ‘unborn babies’.

“This foetus is part of my body and I should have autonomy over my own body,” I said, making the basic pro-choice argument. “It’s not part of your body, it’s in your body,” Tim replied.

At that point in my pregnancy, I didn’t think anything could make me feel queasier than I already did – but that last remark did the trick. It was even more unfortunate because at the time, Tim’s partner was also in her first trimester and was experiencing the same extreme fatigue that I did.

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

No wonder. In your first trimester you are not only producing another human from scratch, but an entirely new, large, complex organ: the placenta. According to evolutionary biologist Suzanne Sadedin, the human placenta, unlike those of most other mammals, “digests” its way into your arteries, its cells “swarming inside and remodelling them to suit the foetus”.

These cells are so invasive that “colonies of them often persist in the mother for the rest of her life”, having entered her liver and brain. Most mammals can simply abort or reabsorb unwanted foetuses at any stage of pregnancy. Not so for humans. “Any such manoeuvre runs the risk of haemorrhage, as the placenta rips away” from your arterial system. This is why miscarriages can be so dangerous.

The idea that your body is merely an empty vessel that contains an unborn baby is effective anti-abortion propaganda, but it has no relationship to reality. You may as well just say that babies are flown in by storks.

This narrative mentally separates the foetus from the person who is making it with and in their body. It thereby justifies forcing women, non-binary and trans people who can gestate to reproduce in the name of this separate yet defenceless being – the ‘unborn baby’.

This carefully crafted web of words, and others like it, form an ideological front in a war on women that stretches back in time to the hunting of witches.

The war on women didn’t just happen because a few bad men (and women) managed to get their hands on power. It is part of a repeating cycle embedded deep within our economic system.

Ever since its beginnings in the early modern era, capitalism periodically gives birth to a crisis of reproduction. In response, states and corporations seek new ways to turn a profit, often relying on violence. Their actions may resolve the crisis for a while, but they sow the seeds for a new crisis to erupt in the future.

Women’s bodies are at the heart of this cycle – and once again, we find ourselves at another crisis point.

The witch hunts

In the 16th and 17th centuries, hundreds of thousands of women across Europe and the Americas were burned, hanged, drowned, raped, pricked all over their bodies in search of the devil’s mark, and had their limbs torn or their bones crushed. This might seem like the savagery of a bygone time. But in 2004, the academic Silvia Federici published a book arguing that witch-hunting had been central to building the emerging capitalist economy.

For Federici, the witch hunts served three purposes: to split the working class; to turn wombs into tools for profit-making; and to cheapen women’s labour.

At the time, capitalism was a new economy, no longer based around people mainly making things to use themselves. Instead, most people had to work for wages, making things for those at the top of society to sell for their own profit.

The story we are usually told about the transition from feudalism to capitalism is one of clean technological and social progress. Any conflicts were between the old nobility and the new bourgeoisie, as in the French and American revolutions.

But Federici showed that the new economic system was forged through an alliance between the Church, the nobility and the bourgeoisie, waging bloody war against the peasants and urban working class.