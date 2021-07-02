Your top 12 questions on England’s GP data grab – answered

3) So what can I do if I want to be sure my GP data won’t be uploaded to a central database?

You need to give or send a ‘Type 1’ opt out to your GP – for yourself, and for your children if you have them. The easiest way is to print out a form and hand it in to your local surgery. If you don’t have a printer you can ask NHS Digital (0300 303 5678 / [email protected]) to post you the Type 1 opt out form. You should do this as soon as possible (to make it easier for your GP) but definitely before 25 August.

Following pressure, the government has agreed to delay the upload by a couple of months to 1 September, but so far, it’s not clear that they’re going to use that time to improve the flaws sufficiently.

4) Will opting out affect my medical care?

Absolutely not. This is one of the most misleading claims, which has even confused some NHS staff. If you opt out from having your GP data extracted for “Planning and Research” purposes, doctors and nurses treating you will still be able to access your medical records for your direct care. “Planning and research” is government and NHS shorthand to describe uses of your data for purposes other than your individual care – which includes public and private sector-funded research, health service planning and policy-making, and commercial re-use.

5) Can I be selective – allowing legitimate, public interest uses of my GP data while stopping private firms from getting it?

Unfortunately not. So far, the government is not giving people the option to choose what kinds of “research and planning” purposes – and by what kinds of organisations – their data is used for. So it’s all or nothing. You can either opt out of your GP data being fed into the central “research and planning” database, or not.

6) What else can I do in addition to opting out?

Tell others what’s happening and how they can opt out. The last time the UK government tried this kind of data grab, in 2013, it was defeated because millions opted out. For the data to be usable, it must have been collected lawfully and ethically – and the programme must be able to demonstrate it has public trust. (It’s worth saying that openDemocracy was amongst the first to cover that earlier attempt. So do consider funding our journalism so we can keep digging and keep everyone informed).

Write to your MP – this is a cross-party issue, with MPs from Labour’s Dawn Butler to the Conservatives’ David Davis MP expressing strong concern.

Sign our petition – and donate to the crowdfunder of the legal challenge.

Talk to your GP. See if they are aware of the issue and that other practices are refusing to comply, and check they know what to do with their patients’ Type 1 opt outs.