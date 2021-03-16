As COVID brings migrants home, how can Nepal reintegrate returning workers?

For Nepal, like other developing countries that depend on migrant remittances, the COVID-19 pandemic has dealt a severe blow.

Money sent home by the thousands of Nepali migrant workers abroad amounts to about 25% of the country’s GDP, making it one of the most dependent countries on remittances in the world.

Reverse migration since the spread of COVID-19 has compounded unemployment problems in an already lockdown-battered economy. This means that timely and meaningful reintegration of the returning migrant workforce should be one of the top priorities, especially given that international travel and the global economy are not projected to fully recover any time soon.

Reverse migration

Since the lockdown started in March 2020, there has been a steady inflow of migrant workers returning to their home countries. Nepali migrant workers in India travelled by road, often walking for days to reach the border. Those in other countries were repatriated on special chartered flights operated by the government.

There is no official data on the exact number of migrant workers who have returned to Nepal since the lockdown, but in May the Nepal Association of Foreign Employment Agencies estimated that over half a million migrant workers wanted to return, especially from the Middle East and Malaysia.