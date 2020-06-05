Migrants face a dilemma during COVID-19: uncertainty at home or abroad?

Ahmet’s COVID-19 story is not unique, the pandemic urged many migrants across the globe to return to their home countries, although many of them were also stranded or wait for governments to fly them home. India, as the country with the highest number of international migrants in the world, experienced the return of more than sixty thousand migrant workers until 22 March when it restricted all international travel. Moreover, more than three million Indian internal migrants returned from major cities to their home states as they lost daily earnings. Tens of thousands of Ukrainians working abroad rushed to return home due to business closures and economic slowdown. Hundreds of Venezuelans in Columbia returned from exile because they were losing their financial lifeline. Thousands of jobless migrant workers in Thailand traveled back to Myanmar, Cambodia and the Lao from official and unofficial crossing points. Over 14,000 Mozambican migrants working in the mining sector returned from South Africa within a few days, as South Africa declared lockdown. The countries of returnees had to ask the International Organization of Migration (IOM) for support at the crossing points with data collection and in helping national authorities to meet needs in shelter, food, non-food relief items, health support and risk communication.

There is no doubt that the pandemic has an impact on all types of mobility and migration dynamics, including return migration. Lockdown measures prevent many migrants from earning a living from their unsecured, temporary and informal jobs. Even, the highly skilled migrants, turned into the first candidates to be laid off in cases of downsizing companies, meaning the return of some to their countries of origin sooner or later. Some migrants make plans for permanent return as soon as borders open because they are concerned about the lack of access to extensive health care, financial security, social protection and support in the countries of migration. Rational calculations, fears, concerns, emotions are all mixed up to make migrants more intensively consider returning.

During crisis, like the pandemic, aspirations and decisions of migrants are marked by deep impasses between staying and returning. They face rapidly changing circumstances with conflicting motivations. Returnees take the risks of returning to a life of uncertainty, not being able to go back to the country where they work, not completing their migration project and the risk of encountering stigma in the country of origin as importers of the virus.

The worsening of hyperinflation, poverty, unemployment is among the likely perils in the home country. Those migrants who continue to stay take the risks on their health and safety as well as several layers of uncertainty as they might be unemployed due to the economies slowing down, running out of money, or not being able to send remittances to their homes. The feeling of suspicion against foreigners may stay or get worse. There is too much evidence to expect possible rise in discrimination, xenophobia as well as politicians blaming foreigners for everything, generating more restrictive measures such as building fences or suspending asylum admissions.

Undocumented migrants become more vulnerable to forced returns during the pandemic. Countries of immigration like Kuwait tend to crackdown on workers over-staying their visas or permits in such a period of lockdown. Increasing identity checks by security officers create more fear among the undocumented migrants in Europe for being detained or deported. The Gulf countries seem to wait for repatriations or deportations to conduct “safe returns” until the borders open. EU member states suspended return and resettlement provisions due to the outbreak. Germany’s migration agency postponed its voluntary return programme and its reintegration assistance to Cameroon, Mali, Morocco and Senegal.

But some countries display a more decisive stand. The United States is alleged to deport thousands of people to Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Mexico amidst the pandemic, including unaccompanied children and many who are infected with the virus. Mediterranean countries like Cyprus and Malta pushed back migrant boats, costing many lives lost at sea excusing their act with the risk of the virus.