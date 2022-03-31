There’s been a shift in tone, hasn’t there?

A couple of months ago, the tabloids howled about partygate like a hurricane. On 11 January, the Daily Express came at Johnson. “ENOUGH BORIS,” it screamed on its front page: “YOU MUST END PARTYGATE FARCE NOW.”

On Tuesday, after much delay, the police issued actual fines to partygoers, confirming what we’ve all known all along: rules were broken.

After all that brouhaha, you might have thought this would merit a story on the paper’s front page.

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

You’d be wrong – and not because it led with events in Ukraine. The Express yesterday led with an argument within the Royal Family about Andrew’s role at Philip’s memorial. As did the Daily Mail, while The Sun focused on the Queen’s grief.

The royals have always acted as a shield for the establishment.

The Daily Telegraph did mention the issue below the fold on its front page yesterday, but it’s disappeared from the paper’s home page today – a nod to an issue that’s firmly in the past, rather than an ongoing scandal.

And the same is true across the government’s other preferred newspaper websites today. You might expect to find brigades of columnists, furious – as they should be, as they were only so recently – about there being one set of rules for ‘us’, and another for ‘them’.

No such luck. The Mail leads with Chris Rock’s thoughts on being slapped by Will Smith, and splashes on a moral panic about a trans cyclist, with its news story about partygate buried below some psychobabble about ‘Doomsday anxiety’. The Sun has the same story on Chris Rock and an exclusive on an alleged break-in at the Beckhams’ mansion.

It’s all very odd, isn’t it? Until you remember what this was all about in the first place.