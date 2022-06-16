Shocking footage has revealed the moment a Metropolitan Police officer punched a protester in the face as she resisted an immigration raid in Peckham.

It is among a series of allegations of violence made against the Met during Saturday’s events, which ended with a man being bailed and cops leaving empty-handed. One protester said police knelt on their back, while others reported seeing people pushed and trampled.

Video obtained by openDemocracy shows police officers pushing protesters, and captures one appearing to punch someone as the crowd’s chants of “go away, facist scum” get louder.

The protester is visibly upset and is seen gesturing at her face. Police monitoring group Netpol has reported that another protester suffered a partially dislocated hip.

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

“There was a guy to the left of me who was getting kicked and hit,” said the woman’s friend Amardeep Singh Dhillon. “There was a guy who got his shirt ripped, I think when the police tried to grab him. The girl next to me, who's a friend of mine – the policeman tried to shove her back. She was falling, so she grabbed onto his strap to stop herself falling backwards.

“And then he grabbed her. He swung a few punches and some of them missed, but I think he hit her twice. One of them hit her in the nose, and her nose was bleeding.”

They added: “He also grabbed her by the throat and grabbed her bag. Two officers tried to… pull her out of the crowd and behind the police line. We managed to rip her back. At that point, I’d been shoved about a fair bit. And we were pushed to the floor. We still didn't let go of each other.”