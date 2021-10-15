To achieve real political change, populism is necessary

As politicians and activists of the populist Left modelled themselves on Laclau and Mouffe’s work, they tended to eschew the need to breed, create, nurture, deepen, and spread organisations, cadres, and institutions. What used to be the turf of socialist and official communist parties during the Cold War is now the turf of professionalised social movements especially with socialists in Europe no longer on the Left and with communists marginalised.

Missing narrative

Populism today lacks a narrative that can build bridges between the people and the aim of sustainable social transformation. Populist leaders need to galvanise the people. But only organised ‘subaltern’ actors – marginalised social groups critical of today’s capitalist system – can form the basis of an alternative basis of power.

The entrenched divides within the Left can no longer be justified. Professionalism, organisational tact, flexibility and agility need to be combined with emotions and mass appeal. Defying established binary divides, cosmopolitanism and pragmatism need to go hand in hand with a romanticisation of the nation and an integration of folk culture into transformative politics.

A populism fused with cosmopolitanism according to Laclau, would be “at home all over the world,” but would not be “free from … local, provincial, or national ideas … and attachments,” inevitably transforming the dictionary meaning of this term for the purposes of revolutionary politics.

We now need to move beyond Laclau’s sterile attack against the communist militant. Non-revolutionary populisms of the Left (such as those of Podemos and Syriza) and revolutionary populism (such as that of the Revolutionary Path) had a common pitfall: the underrating of a theoretical analysis of the world capitalist system and a long-term strategy adequate to that analysis.

The ridiculousness of the communist militants (as caricatured by Laclau), who spit out memorised sentences about Marxism-Leninism with no appreciation of the social formation they are seeking to change, only hides the necessity to nurture cadres equipped with a basic understanding of the complex mechanisms of capitalism and imperialist domination. This can only be learned and appreciated within concrete struggles, i.e. neither through party imposed indoctrination nor seminars in the academia, even if some flexible form of both could aid the process.

For most of the 20th century, the training of cadres had come to mean the inculcation of a Marxist-Leninist ideology devoid of ‘impurities’ – according to Laclau, the communist militant took only class contradictions seriously, and either disregarded or simply manipulated other kinds of contradictions.

If the intellectualism that glorifies analytical understanding at the expense of strategy, organisation, coalition-building, tactics, and emotions is fatally empty, emotional appeals and mobilisations of the people without a structural analysis of world capitalism and imperialism is hopelessly blind.

Without a comprehensive conception of global capitalism, we cannot gauge where Syriza and Podemos fell short as hegemonic alternatives. Their unwillingness to devise concrete programs, premised on concrete analyses of the strategies, organisations, and institutions of their national and global enemies was as important as these parties’ inattention to the exact dynamics of global capitalism.

This is not to say Syriza and Podemos made no headway in any of these fields. Many elements of Syriza indeed came from communist traditions, including erstwhile cadres in its ranks. Syriza certainly inherited some of their strategic legacies and experiences. Yet, it should be discussed whether actually existing left-populism derailed them from the central task of updating and developing a Leninism for the 21st century.

The main theoretical references of both Syriza and Podemos offered them no comprehensive, consistent framework to turn their advances (e.g. in elections) into organisational success. These problems were even more troubling in the Spanish case.

The missing subject

The other missing piece in both revolutionary and non-revolutionary populism is the subject. The people cannot be the subject guiding a sustainable social transformation, and cannot prevent capitalism from functioning or build an economic system that goes beyond capitalism without that crucial stratum of organised subaltern actors that can form the basis of an alternative basis of power, while, at the same time, constitute a check against the power-usurping tendencies of populist leaders. These actors – the subject – can ensure that a resilient popular movement stays on the course of societal transformation.

In the 19th and 20th centuries, the proletariat’s organisational innovations laid the groundwork for an alternative power structure. Before 1917, radical bottom-up power formations (such as the Paris Commune) had no populist dimension.

The Soviets set up democratic councils of workers, peasants and soldiers as early as 1905 but attained hegemonic capacity only in 1917. Bolshevik leaders such as Grigory Zinoviev used a populist discourse to spread their ideas, but their ability to attain hegemonic capacity and bring about change was due mainly to structural factors. Most importantly, unlike the Commune, they rose on the shoulders of peasants, workers, but also soldiers (mostly peasants who interacted daily with Marxist workers throughout the First World War and during the wartime formation of the soviets).

In contrast, autonomous formations such as the Soviet-spearheaded democratic councils were not central to Left governments in Latin America. Organisations of workers and peasants were subordinated to the populist logic imposed by leaders, whereas the reverse should have been the case – with people as the driving force giving direction to their leadership.

Autonomist critique

My objection by no means supports the puritan autonomist critique of these governments that developed in Latin America. Autonomists correctly pointed out that the self-organisation of subordinate groups is the basis of social change; and also that populist politics risked both sinking too deep into electoral calculations and concessions, and the formation of leader cults.