A revolution in the making is taking place in Myanmar
Resistance to last month's military coup is doing away with the country's long-standing divisions of ethnicity, religion, domicile and occupation
Right as the NHS battles 'vaccine hesitancy', why is the government giving a CIA-backed firm – whose spyware has been accused of creating ‘racist’ feedback loops in US policing – a major, long-term role in handling our personal health information, and in England's cherished NHS?
Get the inside story from the journalists and lawyers battling to force transparency from the government on what they're doing with public money – and our health records.
Join us for this free event on 4 March at 5pm UK time/12pm EST.
Hear from:
Cori Crider Lawyer, investigator and co-founder of Foxglove, a non-profit that seeks to make the use of technology fair for everyone
Caroline Molloy Editor ourNHS and openDemocracyUK
Chair: Mary Fitzgerald Editor-in-chief, openDemocracy
