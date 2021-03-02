A revolution in the making is taking place in Myanmar

The military has made a blatant power grab, unseating the elected civilian government. That is the story in Myanmar, according to a legion of Western journalists and political analysts. There is a palpable unreality to these reports. Dramatic though the coup may have been, it is the aftermath that is seismic for the people of Myanmar.

What is happening all over the country is more than just ‘massive protests’ – it is a revolution in the making. This has taken shape in the space of less than a month, as if the elements were lying in wait. Members of Gen Z, those born between the late 1990s and 2010, are at the forefront and this alone is heartening to witness. Resistance to the coup is also doing away with long-standing divisions of ethnicity, religion, domicile and occupation. At one stroke understanding and unity of thought and purpose has appeared; this must be maintained at all costs.

There is some worry about differences in objectives, but I would say they add to the stew rather than detract from it. Long-suppressed voices like those of the Rohingya and Muslims are now being seen and heard prominently, and women are participating in strength.

Last year, I happened to be in Hlaing-tharyar, the biggest and poorest township in urban Yangon, and the sight of a shanty-town stretching for miles beside the highway was something to remember. Class has not featured in Myanmar’s politics for decades. But thanks to the digital age and social media, the movement has stretched out to small towns and villages. I have witnessed protesters marching with banners proclaiming they are “networks of the urban poor” at least twice in the past month.